NETTLETON – After a back-and-forth first quarter, big runs in the second and third quarter helped the Nettleton Lady Tigers pull away and capture a 63-32 win over Hamilton last Thursday night.
“We didn’t have a lot of energy in the first quarter, and we didn’t do any of the things that we talked about in practice,” Nettleton coach Brent Kuhl said. “I think they woke up and realized that it was time to play in the second quarter, and we played a lot better on the defensive side.”
Neither team gave each other an inch of breathing room early in the first quarter, trading baskets on both sides. The Lady Lions took their biggest lead of the quarter at 7-4 on a layup by Liberty Hughes, but Nettleton quickly tied it up with a three-pointer from Annalyn Housley.
Hamilton took an 11-9 lead after baskets from Hughes and Kam Johnson, but the Lady Tigers came right back and tied the game up on a steal and fast-break layup by Tamiya Martin. After the basket, the Lady Lions called their first timeout of the night with 1:35 left in the first.
After the timeout, Nettleton jumped out to a 15-11 lead on layups from Madison Miller and Aaliyah Harris to end the quarter.
The Lady Tigers carried over their momentum from late in the first to take a 21-11 in the second after multiple baskets from Martin, Housley and Zion Seals. Lowery Taylor drilled a pair of free throws to cut into the lead, but Nettleton concluded the quarter on a 7-2 run, giving them a 28-15 lead at halftime.
Nettleton’s lead continued to grow in the third as they went on a 12-2 run led by Kenyiota Bowers, Housley, Seals and Miller to take a 40-17 lead. The Lady Tigers headed into the final quarter up 48-23 after buckets from Mallory Shannon and Sharman Mosely.
“We’re pretty good in the open floor when we push the ball,” Kuhl said. “When Madison (Miller) and Zion (Seals) are attacking the basket, we’re really good, and that opens up everything for the outside and allows our post players to get easy baskets inside.”
Laney Harrington and Johnson tried to give the Lady Lions a spark offensively, but Nettleton’s lead increased to 58-28 on a three-pointer by Mosely with 2:46 left in the game. A three-pointer by Fertimmia Thomas and a fast-break layup from Tilyah Bailey put an end to the game as the clock ticked down.
Seals finished with a team-high 14 points for the Lady Tigers in the win. For Hamilton, Hughes contributed eight points on the night.
“Zion (Seals) gives every bit of energy that she has every night,” Kuhl said. “She’s getting better every game scoring the ball, rebounding, hustling and locking down on defense. She’s what a coach asks for every game.”
(B) Nettleton 77, Hamilton 33
The Nettleton Tigers wasted no time in jumping out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter, and they kept attacking all night to secure a 77-33 lead over Hamilton.
The Tigers hit the grounds running in the first as Zavian Dilworth and Dion Rogers scored multiple fast-break buckets to take an 8-2 lead. Late in the quarter, Nettleton took a 16-6 lead after back-to-back baskets from Jamarion Ball and a three-pointer by Trey Smith.
Hamilton trimmed the lead down to single digits with a three by Rye Howard, but the Tigers closed out the quarter on a 11-0 run as Smith drained a three-pointer at the buzzer, giving Nettleton a 29-9 lead.
The Tigers continued their hot streak in the second, going on a 10-0 run to increase their lead to 39-9. Baskets from Willie Green and Tae Rice put on end to the scoreless run, but it was only momentary as Nettleton ended the quarter on a 11-0 run, putting them up 50-14 at halftime.
The Lions' offense started to see a little bit more production in the third as Green drilled a pair of threes, and Caiden Thompson scored on a layup. Nettleton’s offense did not show any signs of slowing down as the lead grew to 63-22 on multiple baskets from Anterion Venson, Dilworth and Ball.
The Tigers headed into the final quarter with a 73-27 lead after a pair of threes by Smith and Daniel Smiechewicz and scores from Hunter Kuhl and Jacorien Moore.
Hamilton outscored Nettleton 6-4 in a low scoring fourth quarter as the Tigers came away with the victory.
Venson finished with a game-high 13 points for the Tigers, while Smith contributed 11 points. Dilworth and Moore both added 10 points on the night.
For Hamilton, Willie Green tallied a team-high 10 points in the loss.