NETTLETON – The Nettleton Lady Tigers swept their games at the Shannon Tournament on Saturday afternoon, allowing just one run in two games.
Nettleton shut out Shannon 12-0, then downed Tishomingo County with a 4-1 win.
“We had a good day today, and we’re hitting the ball better,” Nettleton coach Farren Young said. “We started out at the beginning of the season not hitting well, but it gets a little better every day. Kailee Grace (Inmon) has hit a few bombs so far this season, and Grace (Oswalt) got her a couple of hits today. Anna Maldonado pitching has done really well.”
Against Shannon, the Lady Tigers put up a 6-0 lead in the first inning, sparked by doubles by Kailee Grace Inmon and Abbi Jones. They scored three more in the second as Nealy Williams got into the action with a double of her own. In the third, Zion Seals and Tamiya Martin had hits as Nettleton finished off the win with three more runs.
The Lady Tigers put up a 2-0 lead in the second inning against Tishomingo County. Inmon led off with a double, and Williams followed her with a single before Jones hit another double.
“Kailee Grace (Inmon) has had a great season,” Young said. “She had a 4 for 4 game against Hatley, and she had a few doubles today. Abbi Jones is really coming around with her bat, and Charleigh (Hand) has stepped up with her hits coming around. We need that out of our players with experience, especially our juniors with us having no seniors.”
In the third inning, Grace Oswalt led off with a double to right, and Anna Maldonado drove in the run with a base hit.
Tamera Martin smoked a double to left to lead off the fourth and came in to score on an error.
Maldonado picked up both wins in the circle, allowing just one run total.
Young said the defense has made an improvement over their last few games as well.
“We’ve had a lot less errors lately, which is a plus because in the first game, we had a lot more errors than we did hits,” she said. “Our defense is pretty solid now, just a couple of errors here and there, but nothing that we can’t come to practice and fix.”