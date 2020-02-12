HATLEY – The Hatley Lady Tigers returned the favor to their county rival Smithville last Tuesday night, surging back ahead in the final minutes and taking a 36-31 win in the rematch.
“We had some big baskets in the fourth quarter. We struggled with our free throws most of the night, but at the end when they counted, they went in,” Hatley coach Ginger McAlester said. “Tara (Robertson), Emma Rose (Thompson) and (Emilee) Slade made some there, and free throws win ballgames always. The seniors did a good job. Lauren (Mitchell) had a great night and scored the most she has had all year. She did a great job putting the ball back. All our girls worked hard tonight.”
Lauren Mitchell opened the scoring with a putback for Hatley, but Hannah Ray answered her on the other end and Carli Cole sank a three for an early 5-2 Smithville lead. Emma Rose Thompson and Tara Robertson combined for a 5-0 run to put Hatley up 7-5 at the end of the first.
Robertson’s free throw, Mitchell’s putback and Emilee Slade’s layup put the Lady Tigers up 12-5 before Orlandria Smith got her first points of the game for Smithville. Mitchell scored the next three points to widen the gap to eight as Cole ended her run with a layup. Slade put in the final basket of the first half with eight seconds to go to stake Hatley to a 17-9 halftime advantage.
Ray opened the scoring again for Smithville in the second half, but Slade put the lead back at eight with her pair of free throws. Smith had a 4-0 run to cut it to a four-point game as Robertson got open to end it and get the lead back to six. Chloe Summerford and Lori Beth Cowley each drained threes to make it a one-point game at the end of the third.
Smith opened the fourth with a bucket for Smithville’s first lead since early in the game, but Sydney Elkin hit a three to put Hatley back on top. Robertson was able to extend that at the line with a pair of free throws before Smith sank a three of her own. She cut it to one twice before Mitchell went to the line and opened it back up to three. Smith and Ray went 3 for 4 at the line to tie the game with 1:41 left, but Robertson and Thompson did the same for Hatley to push back ahead by three.
The Lady Noles turned the ball over with 34 seconds to go, and Slade officially sealed the win with her layup with 22 seconds to go.
“We played good defense. We worked on No. 3 (Smith), getting her in foul trouble and then play ball,” McAlester said. “When she’s not a factor, we can play. We can play with her or without her, but when she comes out, it sure helps a lot.”
Mitchell led Hatley with 11 points, while Robertson added another 10 points. Smith had 15 points for the Lady Noles to top all scorers.