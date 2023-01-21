HATLEY - The Aberdeen Lady Bulldogs went on a 17-1 run in the second half to pull within four against Hatley, but after a timeout, the Lady Tigers put the hammer down to secure a wire-to-wire 73-59 win on Friday.
“I told them in the timeout to get it back under control and run our offense,” Hatley coach Shelley Scott said. “That’s what we did to stretch our lead back out.”
The Lady Tigers came out swinging early with Lexi Miller’s three-pointer putting them up 4-0. Sereniti McMillian’s free throw opened the Lady Bulldogs’ scoring, but Kenlee Wilkinson countered with a basket, plus the foul.
Aberdeen went on a 4-0 run before free throws from Madison Whitt and a three-pointer by Wilkinson began an 8-0 run for Hatley. Gabrielle Holliday’s hoop, plus the foul, ended the drought for Aberdeen, and Sammiyah Burroughs and McMillian scored back-to-back baskets to end the first.
A three-pointer by Burroughs started the second quarter, pulling Aberdeen within three points before Gracie Dillard knocked down a pair of free throws to end Hatley’s near two-minute scoring drought. Hatley’s lead grew to seven before Karenea Hayes cashed in from the free-throw line, but Wilkinson and Whitt countered with a pair of layups.
Taliyah Cunningham’s free throw shooting chipped away at the deficit, but Hatley went into the locker room with a 33-24 halftime lead.
Miller’s quick basket opened the second half before Burroughs and Holliday went on a quick run for Aberdeen. The Lady Tigers went on a 10-1 run, and a three-pointer from Whitt pushed their lead to 17 points.
Aberdeen chipped into Hatley’s big lead to end the third quarter with baskets from Hayes and Holliday. Holliday and McMillian scored to start the fourth quarter, and Hayes went coast to coast to make it a 54-50 contest.
Hatley called timeout after the basket, and the Lady Tigers responded with a three-pointer from Wilkinson and a basket by Emma Wright to push Hatley’s lead up to nine. The two teams exchanged free throws before a basket by Wilkinson ended the game.
Wilkinson led the Lady Tigers with 19 points, while Wright and Whitt scored 16 and 13 each. For Aberdeen, Holliday led all scorers with 27 points, while Hayes added 11 points in the loss.
(B) Hatley 65, Aberdeen 53
The Tigers came back in the second half thanks to Jaxon Knight’s 34-point performance to come away with a 65-53 win over Aberdeen on Friday.
“Jaxon’s huge,” Hatley coach Jake Smith said. “He’s averaging 25 points a night, and he gets the other guys involved and it makes our offense flow. The way he plays lets us open up the offense.”
Jaxon Knight scored off the inbound, but Rodney Williams countered at the other end. Cayson Williams was fouled on the basket and completed the three-point play. Tallie Webber and Allan Childers swapped baskets and after a free throw by Jayden Walker, ML Fort tied the game at 7-7.
Webber gave the Bulldogs their first lead, and they went on a 6-0 run before Knight ended the quarter with free throws. Chris Sykes and Webber pushed Aberdeen’s lead back up to six after a basket by Cayson Williams.
A 6-0 run by the Tigers was answered by baskets from Rodney Williams and Sykes, helping Aberdeen regain its lead. Hatley went into halftime up 26-23 after a pair of buckets from Knight and Cayson Williams.
Walker started the second half with a quick basket before Sykes and Rodney Williams gave the Bulldogs a three-point lead, but Jaden Haro answered with a three-pointer to tie things up. Knight’s three-pointer gave the Tigers the lead back and sparked a 5-0 run.
Webber’s three-pointer cut the lead to two before the Tigers went on a 7-0 run. Edrian Garth’s basket began a run for Aberdeen, which was capped off by a last-second three-pointer from Webber.
Childers countered with a three-pointer, and the Tigers managed to push their lead to eight points despite a pair of three-pointers by Jelon Peterson and Rodney Williams. Webber cashed in on a pair of three-pointers to chip into the lead, but Childers and Knight sealed the win at the free-throw line.
Knight led all scorers with 34 points, while Cayson Williams added 10 points to the winning effort. Webber led the Bulldogs with 18 points, while Rodney Williams added 10 points of his own.
