SMITHVILLE – The Nettleton Lady Tigers got a spark from a trio of big hitters to gain a five-run lead, and they managed to hold off Smithville’s late comeback attempt to seal a 6-4 win on Saturday.
“Chloe (Humble), Zion (Seals) and Zyah (Gunter) came up in situations where we needed to score runs, and all three get the job done,” Nettleton coach Makenzie Sullivan said. “Zion got her first home run of the season, so I’m very proud of her, and Chloe and Zyah have been hitting it very well over these last couple of games.”
The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third after Savannah Harlow got things started with a single, while Kennice Finnie drew a walk. Zion Seals hit an RBI double to left field, and Zyah Gunter followed with a two-run single before Smithville got the third strike.
Addie Grace Hughey tried to get something going for the Lady Noles in the bottom of the third as she singled on a bunt, but a double play from Harlow to Bailey Payne at first closed out the inning.
Chloe Humble led off the fourth with a double to right field, and Payne added to the Lady Tigers’ lead with an RBI single to center field. Smithville put up its first run in the bottom of the inning as Olivia Carter hit a leadoff single, while Andi Kate Holloway got on base after being hit by a pitch.
After Kayleigh Harris moved the runners with a sac bunt, Lakelyn Hitt drove in the Lady Noles’ first run with a single to center field, cutting the score to 4-1. Nettleton’s lead grew back to four after Seals drilled one to left field for a solo home run in the fifth inning.
Gunter followed with a double to left field, and Humble brought her in with an RBI single to give the Lady Tigers a 6-1 lead.
Despite getting two quick outs in the bottom of the fifth, the Lady Noles got a little bit of momentum going after Kelby Seales drew a walk to get on base. After stealing second, Seales found her way home when Carter reached first on an error in the outfield.
Holloway kept things going for Smithville when she hit a single to right field, and Harris followed by reaching first on another error. Lakelyn Hitt cut the score to 6-4 with a two-run single to left field, but Kennice Finnie put an end to Smithville’s comeback attempt after snagging a line-drive ball hit toward the pitchers’ circle.
“Smithville is a very good team and if you open the door for them to come back, they’re going to,” Sullivan said. “We’ve got to clean up the errors and not let something like what happened in that last inning happen again. Overall, I thought we played pretty well in this game.”
Also Saturday: Smithville 10, Potts Camp 2; Nettleton 10, Potts Camp 1
In Smithville’s game against Potts Camp, the Lady Noles racked up 10 hits with Hallie Benson coming away with a double, a triple and three RBIs. Kayleigh Harris also finished the game with a pair of hits, while Makenzie Adams hit a home run in the third. Olivia Carter finished with nine strikeouts and only gave up one earned run.
