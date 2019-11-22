NETTLETON – The Nettleton Lady Tigers put up an early lead, then saw visiting Mooreville try to storm back in the last few minutes.
Nettleton’s early lead held up as they came away with the 41-34 victory to move to 2-1 on the season.
“They came in with a game plan, and we kind of panicked there at the end of the second quarter and took some bad shots,” Nettleton coach Shane Hayles said. “We went into halftime, made an adjustment, and (Annalyn) Housley hit a couple of big threes for us in the third. Madison Miller did very well on the offensive boards and putbacks, and Bricelyn (Morris) started us off with a really good first half. It didn’t hurt anything that we held them scoreless in the first quarter.”
The Lady Tigers shut out Mooreville in the first quarter and put up a 7-0 lead, courtesy of five early points from Bricelyn Morris and a layup from Miah Hall.
Morris made it 10-0 with her second three of the game to open the second quarter, but Mooreville went on a run after that to cut it to 10-7 before Madison Miller ended the drought with 4:30 left in the first half. Hall put in another basket to go up 14-7, but the Lady Troopers cut that to four again before another three from Morris.
Mooreville scored the final three points to make it 17-13 at the half.
Hall and Miller helped the Lady Tigers to pull away at 20-13 to open the third quarter, then Nakira Gillard put in a layup. Up by just three at 22-19, Annalyn Housley hit back-to-back threes for a 28-19 Nettleton lead at the end of the third.
Miller, Hall and Faith Collier helped push that lead to double digits at 38-23 midway through the fourth.
The Lady Troopers started to mount a comeback with a three-point play after that, but Miller took a steal, was fouled and made one of her two to make it 39-26 with two minutes to go.
Mooreville went on an 8-0 run to make it interesting at 39-34, but Miller iced the win with hitting a pair from the line.
“What they were doing was obviously giving us problems, and they were stopping us penetrating to the basket,” Hayles said. “The last couple of teams we have played, they let us do that. It’s a learning experience with every game, and our No. 1 objective is to get better every game we play. It was an ugly win, and we made some mental mistakes down the stretch that you’re going to expect to happen this time of the year. You learn from those and move on.”
Morris finished with 11 points to lead the Lady Tigers, and Miller and Hall were right behind with 10 and 9 points.
(B) Mooreville 50, Nettleton 41
Fresh off a 36-point night, Mooreville’s Javon Hadley downed another Monroe County team, leading the Troopers to the win with a game-high 30 points.
Mooreville started the game strong, but a pair of Graham Gardner three-pointers kept the Tigers to within one twice in the first quarter. After Dedrick Johnson tied the game at 11-all, the Troopers scored the final three points to lead 14-11 at the first break.
Keylin Ruff and Jaccorin Moore each got the Tigers back to within one twice before Gardner tied the game at 20-20 after getting fouled on a three-point shot and making all of his free throws. Mooreville got up by four, but Johnson took a steal to the hoop to make it 24-22 at the half.
The Troopers scored the first four points of the third quarter to go up by six, but Johnson cut into that with an old-fashioned three-point play. Mooreville answered to go up by nine before Nettleton could score again on a Gardner free throw and a Keandre Johnson putback. The Tigers trailed 38-31 at the end of the third.
Johnson opened the fourth with a bucket, and Zavian Dilworth made one of his two free throws to cut it to 38-34. Dilworth hit a three a few seconds later to make it 40-37, but that would be as close as the Tigers would get as Mooreville finished the game on a 10-4 run.
Johnson was Nettleton’s leading scorer with 13 points, followed by Gardner’s 10 points.