After losing the first two sets, the Hatley Lady Tigers made a big comeback and nearly completed the road upset before falling to Water Valley 3-2 in five sets in the first round last Tuesday night.
The Smithville Lady Noles also saw their season come to an end in the first round, falling 3-0 at Hickory Flat.
Water Valley won the first two sets 25-20 and 25-15, but the Lady Tigers bounced back, taking the third set 25-23 and fourth 25-20. Ultimately, Hatley was unable to complete the comeback, losing the fifth set 15-13.
“We put ourselves in a hole at the beginning, but the girls realized that they could hang with those girls and compete. They really got after it in those last few sets and gave us a chance to win,” Hatley coach Chris George said. “I saw a big shift in our confidence in those last sets versus the first two. This was the first time we’ve ever been in the playoffs, so we didn’t know what to expect and there were some nerves, but once we settled down our confidence started to show.”
George said that it was a complete team effort in Hatley’s first-ever playoff game.
“It wasn’t just one person that showed out for us. All the girls really stepped up and played much better,” George said. “If I had to name a few, I thought that Madison Mitchell, Anna Kate Crenshaw, Emma Rose Thompson, Zoey Horne and Chloe Wilbanks all held their own and had great performances.”
In the two years that Hatley has had a volleyball team, George said that he has a great amount of improvement and eagerness surrounding the sport.
“There’s a lot of teams in the area that are only in their second year and have shown a lot of improvement, and we’re no different from them,” George said. “From the first practice of the first year to the last game of this year, we’re actually a pretty solid volleyball team. The girls have put in a lot of hard work, and they love the sport. It’s just great to see the how far they’ve all came.”
With now two years under their belts and some playoff experience, George says he believes that Hatley volleyball has a bright future ahead of them.
“We only graduate two this year, and we have a great young core, so the future is bright,” George said. “We’ve got freshman like Zoey Horne, Izzy Denton and Abby Hannon that have really come a long way, and I believe those three will have a big impact next year. Plus, we have seven or eight players that already have a lot of varsity experience, so it’s going to be a good one next year.”
Smithville also falls in the first round
The Lady Noles suffered defeat last Tuesday against Hickory Flat, a 3-0 sweep in the first round.
Hickory Flat took the first two sets by scores of 25-10 and went on to win the next set 25-15 to complete the sweep.
“We came out and played really well, but Hickory Flat is just one of the best teams in the state,” Smithville coach Brian McCollum said. “We served the ball well and everyone did their jobs, but we just lost. I was very proud of our effort and the girls, and I don’t know if we could have played any better.”
McCollum spoke highly of his seniors Tristin Price and Orlandria Smith and freshman Audrey Summerford for their efforts in Tuesday’s game and all season.
“Orlandria (Smith) and Tristin (Price) have been there all year for us, and we’re going to hate to see them go,” McCollum said. “I wish they had six years of playing like some of the others because I know they would have developed into really good players. I thought Audrey Summerford did an awesome job serving the ball the other night. She’s been a big part of our team all season, and she deserves recognition.”
The Lady Noles are also a fairly young program and team which will only graduate two seniors. McCollum said that he is looking forward to gaining more experience as a volleyball coach, and is excited to bring almost everyone back next season.
“I look forward to having a year of experience under my belt as a volleyball coach because last year I had to start from scratch,” McCollum said. “Hopefully we can build on what we’ve done so far, and I’m excited to have every player back because it’ll add so much experience to our team.”