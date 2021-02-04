BOONEVILLE – The Nettleton Lady Tigers made a couple of runs to steal a win at Booneville on Friday night, including one in the final two minutes, but the Lady Blue Devils hung on for the 46-42 Division 1-3A victory.
“We gave ourselves a shot. Coming on the road to Booneville, you knew it was going to be hard,” Nettleton coach Shane Hayles said. “When you start out playing kind of flat like we did and things aren’t going your way, you have a tendency, you’re kind of scared to kick it in because you may shoot yourself in the foot. There were times we dug down, came back and did what we were supposed to do, but emotionally we let things take us out of the game from time to time. Basketball is a game that you can’t do that.”
Madison Miller gave Nettleton an early 5-2 lead before Booneville’s 12-0 run to close the quarter with a 14-5 lead.
Miller and Miah Hall cut it to five twice early in the second quarter, and then Miller’s layup got them to within four at 18-14 late before a Booneville free throw pushed it back to five.
Hall got a pair from the line to open the second half to cut it to three, but the Lady Devils were able to go up by 10 midway through at 31-21. Hall sparked Nettleton on a 7-1 run all on her own to cut it to 32-30, and Sharman Mosely’s putback ended the third with the two teams tied.
Booneville’s 6-0 run started off the fourth to put them back ahead before Miller could answer for Nettleton with a free throw. The Lady Devils hit four from the line to lead 42-33, but Mosely answered and started to get the Lady Tigers back into the game late.
Hall’s layup with 1:09 to go cut it to five, and Sydnie Harris drained a three with 45 seconds left to make it a two-point game at 42-40.
Zion Seals hit a pair from the line after Booneville free throws to get back to within two with 26 seconds left, and the Lady Tigers were able to get the ball back but turned it over and the Lady Devils sealed it with two more from the line.
“We’ve been battling that all year emotionally. With (Annalyn) Housley getting hurt in the middle of the year, that made us have to emotionally and physically try to figure things out chemistry wise,” Hayles said. “We’ve been trying to fill that void. We have it rocking and rolling some nights, and it’s just spurts. We just need to put longer strings together. I wish we could have played with that last bit of effort earlier and for four quarters.”
Miller finished with a game-high 18 points, while Hall was also in double figures with 15 points.
Hayles said he feels like his team is starting to turn the corner late with the division tournament coming up next week.
“Coming into this game, we won two out of our last three, and I think we are starting to turn the corner. It’s the right time to do that, and we’re starting to find ourselves a little bit,” he said. “We have a couple of games left in the regular season, and we’ll play them and see what happens and get ready for the division.”
(B) Booneville 64, Nettleton 41
Nettleton scored first on a Zavian Dilworth drive to the basket, but it was all downhill from there as Booneville built up a 13-4 lead at the end of the first.
Keandre Johnson opened the second with a basket for the Tigers, but fouls started to catch up from there as Booneville shot 23 free throws in the first half to Nettleton’s two and several Tigers got in foul trouble.
Booneville started the third off with a 7-0 run to stretch the 28-12 halftime lead into 35-12 before Keylin Ruff’s three got the Tigers back on the board. The Blue Devils led by 20-plus before the Tigers had an 11-0 run to cut it to 42-30 as Anterion Venson, Ruff, Dilworth, Jamorion Ball and Jay Hawkins all contributed in the run.
Booneville pulled away again late in the third and early in the fourth despite Venson and Deon Rogers getting baskets.
Dilworth led the Tigers with 9 points.