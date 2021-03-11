HAMILTON – Hatley coach Chris George has been hoping to see his entire lineup put it together in the early season.
The Lady Tigers did just that on Friday night, snagging a 14-3 road win over Hamilton.
“Tonight was just about the entire lineup getting it done,” Hatley coach Chris George said. “Kenlee (Wilkinson) hit one of the hardest balls she has ever hit. Brooklyn (Mohler) is killing the ball right now, and Bella (Oliver) is having a great season. Emma Rose (Thompson) is starting to come around. We have some pesky little hitters like Chloe (Wilbanks), who is going to grind it out.”
Hatley went down in order in the first but came back hot in the top of the second inning. Chloe Wilbanks smoked a triple to get it going and score a pair after Brooklyn Mohler and Jessie McHenry each reached on errors, and Emma Rose Thompson drove in a run with a groundout.
Kenlee Wilkinson made it two triples in the inning and drove in another two runs, and Bella Oliver followed her up with an RBI single. McHenry smacked an RBI single to left, and Thompson burnt the left fielder to make it 9-0.
The Lady Lions answered with two runs of their own in the bottom of the second. Kylie Springfield led off with their first hit, and Madison Mitchell smashed a double to drive her in. With two outs, Mallory Kendall came through with an RBI single.
The Lady Tigers added to their lead in the fourth when Oliver led of with a double to right center, and Mohler made it back-to-back with her double to drive her in.
Springfield had her second hit for Hamilton in the bottom of the inning and came home to score on a wild pitch.
In the fifth, Wilkinson’s RBI single and Mohler’s second double of the game sent two more runs home before Thompson put the exclamation point on the night by driving a long two-run homer out of center field.
“She got that ball for sure,” George said. “If she can hit it any further, I would hate to see it.”
Solid outing
McHenry allowed four hits, walked none and struck out five on her way to the win.
“That’s key to not walk anyone,” George said. “We don’t have that strikeout pitcher, so we have to get ahead, mix speeds and rely on our defense, and she did a good job of that. Getting ahead in the count is everything for us. If we can dictate how the at bat goes, then we’re going to keep ourselves in the game.”
Wilkinson, Oliver, Mohler and Thompson all had multiple hits for the Lady Tigers.