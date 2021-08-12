NETTLETON – Nettleton coach Brandi McDaniel lost her husband, Ray, last month, but before his passing, he gave her volleyball team their motto for the season: to fight.
The Lady Tigers used that fight to get a 3-0 season-opening win against Smithville on Friday night.
“All summer, we talked about what our season was going to mean and what we were going to do. He helped me come up with our theme this year, and it’s going to be to fight,” McDaniel said. “To be a champion, you have to fight every round when you go into the ring, and we are trying to preach to the girls that you have to fight for every point, no matter what.”
Nettleton took 25-15, 25-20 and 25-13 in three sets.
The two teams went back and forth midway through the first set with Tristin Price’s kill putting Smithville up 10-9. Nettleton answered right away to tie it up with a kill by Aaliyah Harris, and they won the next point to take the lead for good.
Kaillee Grace Inmon had three straight aces to allow the Lady Tigers to start to pull away late, and they took the final three points for the 25-15 win.
Nettleton was up by five late in the second set after a kill by Zion Seals and an ace from Chloe Humble, but Orlandria Smith had a couple of kills to get Smithville back into it at 20-18.
Zyah Gunter and Inmon helped the Lady Tigers get some separation as Nettleton took the final five points to take the second set 25-20.
“My husband bought us a bell so when you go into the round, you ring that bell, and I asked the girls that when you hit the court, if you’re going to fight and give me everything, you ring that bell. If you’re not, you stay over here,” McDaniel said. “I thought they did what I asked them. They worked, fought and there was extra effort from every kid out there, and they never gave up on the play, even when Smithville made some good runs.”
The Lady Tigers controlled the final set well, pulling away by double digits midway through.
“Our back row, our serve receiving girls, we just dug and dug. Serving was well, but our girls on the receive made it so easy for Chloe (Humble), our setter, and the other girls up front,” McDaniel said. “We are starting to swing it a lot better, still a few hitting errors, but we’re seeing the floor and getting our timing. Overall, the whole squad played well, but I have to give it to our back row kids like Zyah (Gunter), Lindsey (Scott), Zion (Seals) and Tamera (Martin).”