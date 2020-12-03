NETTLETON – Mantachie came out hot, raining down 3-pointers, but Nettleton was able to return the favor in the second and third quarters on their way to a 69-44 victory last Tuesday night.
The Lady Tigers used a big run at the end of the second to take the lead and poured it on in the third to secure the win and improve to 3-0 on the season.
“We came out a little stale, playing a back-to-back game from yesterday, and we’re trying to get our legs up under us. This is only our third game,” Nettleton coach Shane Hayles said. “They came out on fire and shooting it, and basketball is a game of runs. You hope you can withstand their run and get your feet up under you.”
Mantachie’s Darby Pitts hit a trio of 3-pointers as the Lady Mustangs led 15-7 at the end of the first quarter. Sharman Mosely had a pair of baskets for Nettleton in the quarter, and Madison Miller had the other three points off a free throw and a steal and layup.
Tamiya Martin notched the first points of the second to start off a big quarter, and a minute later, the Lady Tigers went on a 11-0 run to take their first lead. Miah Hall had six points in the run, including the go-ahead basket, and Annalyn Housley sank a 3 as Mosely also added a layup.
Pitts hit her fourth 3 of the night for a 21-20 Mantachie lead, but Martin tied the game with a three, then had six more points in a 9-0 run to end the first half with Nettleton up 29-23.
“We locked down on defense, got our feet up under us and started hitting some shots,” Hayles said. “Tamiya got us going and over the hump so we were able to go into halftime with the lead. That was the talk at halftime was to keep our defensive intensity going, get after them and try to stretch our lead on up. Then the ballgame would change, and they had to guard us man-to-man. We were able to spread it out and hit some shots.”
Hall and Housley came out strong in the third to get the Lady Tigers a double-digit lead, and Sydnee Harris came off the bench to hit a 3-pointer. Hall closed out the third with a layup to cap off an eight-point quarter for her with Nettleton leading 47-35.
Nettleton pulled away quickly in the fourth with a 15-2 run to start the quarter with Hall, Miller, Martin and Zion Seals all contributing in the run.
Hall finished with a game-high 23 points, 17 of that in the second half. Martin scored 11 with 9 of that coming in the second quarter.
“I cannot say enough about this being a basketball team,” Hayles said. “Probably some of them need to be a little more selfish, but they are trying to spread it around to everybody so we have team scoring throughout. Miah had a big night, and Madison had double digits on the boards. Sharman stepped up and contributed really well. Our depth bothered them some, and we got some younger girls coming off the bench and filling their roles.”
(B) Nettleton 69, Mantachie 36
The Tigers also improved to 3-0 on the season with a quick start against Mantachie.
Jacorien Moore jump started a strong first quarter with nine points as an 11-0 run put them up 18-9 late in the quarter. Keandre Johnson, Jamorion Ball and Trey Smith also scored in the run, and Jaylon Betts put in a basket to close the first with a 20-11 advantage.
“We didn’t have the energy we have had, and that may be because of the long bus trip yesterday,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. “We fouled too much and let them get some easy buckets. Every time we fouled, we let them rest, and if we could have kept the game going with no rest, we blow it out a lot sooner. As the game went on, our energy picked up, and Jacorien did a good job to start the ballgame.”
Zavian Dilworth opened the second quarter with a basket, and Moore and Johnson helped the Tigers go up by 20 late in the quarter. Keylin Ruff scored Nettleton’s final points of the second as they carried a 43-23 lead into the half.
The Tigers outscored the Mustangs 16-3 in the third with contributions from Johnson, Betts, Moore, Dilworth and Cam Ball and rolled to the win in the fourth.
Moore led the way with 21 points, followed by 13 from Johnson. Cam Ball had 10 points off the bench.