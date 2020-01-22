HATLEY – Hatley didn’t let a slow start get them down last Tuesday night as they clawed back for a 51-46 win over Noxubee County to open Division 4-3A play.
“We hope for it to be there from the get go, but Noxubee was a good, athletic ball team,” Hatley coach Ginger McAlester said. “We started executing, blocking out, rebounding and playing good defense, so when we did that, our offense took over.”
In a low-scoring first quarter, Hatley trailed just 7-6 at the end, with Tara Robertson cutting it to one with her three-point play.
The Lady Tigers got down 21-9 before finding their rhythm in the second and cutting it to three at the half. Emilee Slade, Kenlee Wilkinson, Lauren Mitchell and Sydney Elkin all scored in the 7-0 run to end the second quarter.
Elkin drained a three to open the scoring two minutes into the third quarter, tying the game at 21-21. Noxubee answered right away, but Slade tied the game and Elkin gave Hatley the lead with another trey. Emma Rose Thompson, Robertson and Mitchell put Hatley on a quick 6-0 run to go up 34-27 before Noxubee cut that to five to end the quarter.
The Lady Tigers came out hot in the fourth, going on a 9-0 run with another Elkin three, four points from Robertson and a putback by Wilkinson to lead by 14.
“Sydney had some huge shots tonight, and I think she’s gained her confidence tonight,” McAlester said. “We have been needing that all year, so that finally came.”
The visitors scored the next seven points to cut it to 43-36, but Wilkinson gave Hatley some breathing room with a pair of free throws. Robertson hit one of her two from the line to make it 46-38 before a quick 5-1 Noxubee run.
With 54 seconds left, Wilkinson made it a two-possession game with another pair from the line, and Mitchell and Lexi Miller also hit free throws down the stretch.
Robertson finished with 13 points to lead Hatley, and Elkin was right behind her with 12 points.
“Tara had a good game, and she’s always going to do that, give you every bit she can,” McAlester said. “Kenlee played a good game and is dealing with shin splints to the max. Emilee has been in a lot of pain with her knee, so I don’t have a team that’s 100 percent well. To me, our win/loss record doesn’t matter, but these division games are what does. Our girls are going to work hard, and this is a big win.”
(B) Noxubee County 68, Hatley 54
Hatley fought back in the second quarter and tied the game at the half but were unable to stop a huge run by Noxubee County in the third quarter.
The visiting Tigers started out the game 10-0 and put up a 20-8 lead at the end of the first quarter with Hatley’s points coming off a layup and a three-point play from Brody Bickerstaff, a basket from Markhel Hunt and a free throw from Keller Wren.
Jaxon Knight started off the second with a bucket, but Noxubee answered with the next six points. Hunt put in the next four to cut it to 26-14 before a three from the visitors. Luke Moffett and Dylan Denton put in a two-point basket and a pair from the line to make it 29-18, then after a Noxubee basket, Knight sparked Hatley’s 13-0 run to end the quarter and tied the game at 31-31. Knight and Moffett each scored six in the run.
Noxubee went back on top to open the third, but Bickerstaff answered right away to tie the game again. The visitors went on a 7-0 run to take the lead for good, broken up by another Bickerstaff bucket. Hatley was only able to get back to within seven twice in the quarter on free throws by Moffett and Hunt, and Noxubee County took a 57-42 lead at the end of the third.
Denton, Knight and Moffett cut it to 59-47 early in the fourth before Noxubee rolled the lead out to 66-49. Moffett and Wren scored the final five points of the game.
Moffett’s 19 points were tops for Hatley, followed by Knight’s 10 points.