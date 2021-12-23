NETTLETON – The Nettleton Lady Tigers came out of the gate shaky, with Okolona putting on the pressure in the first half.
Nettleton took control late in the second and early in the third quarter to eventually roll to a 72-49 win on Thursday night.
“We didn’t have a lot of effort, and once the effort level picked up, we executed,” Nettleton coach Brent Kuhl said. “We were kind of on cruise control and not really playing like we’re capable and know how to play. It was just one of those nights.”
The Lady Tigers trailed by as many as six midway through the first with Sharman Mosely’s putback being the only points. Back-to-back buckets from Tamiya Martin and Sydnie Harris gave Nettleton its first lead, and Madison Miller was able to extend that with a pair of free throws before Okolona ended the quarter by cutting it to one at 12-11.
The two teams traded the lead six different times in the first three minutes of the second quarter with Miller and Harris first being able to put Nettleton up. KK Bowers tied the game at 18-18 with 5:10 left in the second, and Aaliyah Harris pushed them back ahead.
The Lady Chieftains found some momentum and went up by four before a key 12-0 run by Nettleton in the final two minutes. Martin scored six of those points and had a couple of steals, while Mosely completed a three-point play and added another layup. Okolona ended the run with the final bucket of the second to make it 35-26 at the half.
A pair of jump shots by Annalyn Housley and Miller to open the third extended the lead to double figures, and Housley scored eight more points early in the third to allow the Lady Tigers to continue to pull away.
“Tamiya (Martin) calmed everybody down, handled the ball and got it where it needed to go,” Kuhl said. “Then Annalyn (Housley) decided when I’m open, I should shoot it because I’m a really good shooter. She started knocking down shots, and when she gets to where she doesn’t look to shoot, then we are not as good. We’re a lot better when she looks to shoot.”
Martin, Sydnie Harris and Aaliyah Harris all helped the Lady Tigers keep their foot on the gas, and they carried a 59-35 advantage into the final quarter.
The Lady Tigers were able to rely on their bench in the fourth quarter, and Aaliyah Harris, Zion Seals, Sydnie Harris, Bowers and Mallory Shannon rounded out the scoring.
Martin’s 12 points led three Lady Tigers in double figures. Housley, Sydnie Harris and Bowers all added 10 points apiece.
(B) Okolona 85, Nettleton 68
The Tigers fell behind midway through the first and tried to fight back late in the second and early in the third, but the Chieftains were able to answer each of their runs and maintain their lead.
Early baskets from Jacorien Moore and Zavian Dilworth gave Nettleton a lead in the first before Okolona fought back and went up by as many as nine late in the quarter.
Dilworth scored to open the second, and Moore and Jay Hawkins cut it to a four-point game. The Chieftains went on a couple of big runs and led by 14 before a 10-0 run from Nettleton, led by Jaylon Betts, Dilworth and Hawkins, got them to within 39-35.
Okolona closed the second quarter with a 9-0 run of their own to lead 48-35 at the break.
Dilworth had back-to-back layups to open the third, and he and Anterion Venson were each able to trim the lead to single digits. Jamarion Ball’s three got the Tigers to within eight, but Okolona responded all three times and went up by 15 at 68-53 at the end of the third.
The Tigers were only able to cut it to as few as 11 points three different times in the final quarter.
Dilworth paced the Tigers with 22 points despite fouling out with two minutes left in the game. Venson added 13, and Ball was also in double figures with 11 points.