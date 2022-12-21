ABERDEEN - The Aberdeen Lady Bulldogs gave Hatley an early test Friday night, but the Lady Tigers went on a second-quarter run to see off any late challenges, snagging a 55-45 victory behind a 15-point performance by Gracie Dillard.
“Gracie’s a good post player for us, and I was proud of her in this game,” Hatley coach Shelley Scott said. “We’ve been looking for a double-digit game from her because she absolutely has the potential, and she stepped up big for us tonight.”
The game began with a basket by Gracie Dillard, but Gabrielle Holliday responded with a three-pointer. A three-pointer by Karenea Hayes gave the Lady Bulldogs the lead back and sparked a 5-0 run.
Kenlee Wilkinson’s basket cut the lead to three before Holliday drilled another three-pointer. The Lady Bulldogs stretched their lead to four before a three-pointer by Lexi Miller cut the lead to one.
Holliday scored to add to Aberdeen’s lead, but the Lady Tigers answered with a 13-0 run. Holliday broke the drought with a pair of baskets, and Sammiyah Burroughs scored on a drive to cut the score to single digits heading into halftime.
The second half began with a nearly two-minute scoring drought, but Wilkinson broke the drought with a pair of free throws. The Lady Tigers extended their lead to 13 before Holliday scored Aberdeen’s first point of the third with a free throw.
The Lady Bulldogs ended the third quarter with a steal and basket by Holliday to cut into Hatley’s lead. Madison Whitt opened the fourth with a basket, but Sereniti McMillian responded with a steal and score.
Dillard responded with a basket, which ignited a run for Hatley. Holliday ended the long drought for Aberdeen with a pair of free throws, and Hayes drained a three-pointer to cut Hatley’s lead to 13 points.
Wright countered with a basket, but McMillan nailed a three-pointer. Holliday took a steal and drove it home, but Wright and Whitt sealed the win with free throws.
Dillard led the Lady Tigers with 15 points, while Wright scored 12 in the win. Holliday led all scorers with 16 points, while Hayes added 15 points for the Lady Bulldogs.
(B) Hatley 56, Aberdeen 33
The Tiger did their part to coast to a 56-33 win over Aberdeen on Friday. Jaxon Knight led the way for Hatley, scoring 29 points to help secure their first division win.
“Jaxon’s been like that all year,” Hatley coach Jake Smith said. “It’s hard to shoot the ball in here, and I knew if he didn’t have that, it was going to be hard for us.”
The Tigers began the game on a 6-0 run highlighted by a Jaxon Knight drive to the rim and a three-pointer by Jaden Haro. Rodney Williams scored the Bulldogs’ first basket with 3:55 left in the first quarter.
That basket began a 6-0 run by Aberdeen to tie the game. Cayson Williams’ basket gave the Tigers the lead to start the second quarter, but Tallie Webber answered to tie the game.
Jaqualen Cunningham’s basket gave the Bulldogs the lead, but Knight nailed a three-pointer to give the Tigers the lead back. That bucket began a 5-0 run led by Knight before Webber scored.
Rhett Pickle answered with a three-pointer, but Jackson Lenoir’s basket cut Hatley’s lead to four. Hatley gained some momentum and went a 6-0 run as Allan Childers closed out the first half with a basket.
Chris Sykes began the second half with a basket, but Knight drove coast to coast and answered. A three-pointer by Haro and a pair of free throws from Childers added to Hatley’s lead.
Knight scored four straight points for Hatley before ML Fort answered with a putback. Knight kept hit hot hand going, scoring the next five points for Hatley at the free-throw line. The Tigers went on a 12-1 run to close out the win.
Jaxon Knight led all scorers with 29 points for the Tigers. Tallie Webber led Bulldogs with 11 points.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.