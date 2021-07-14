Hatley girls’ basketball coach Shelley Scott had plenty to teach her new team with implementing a new system, but she has been impressed so far with the Lady Tigers’ ability to quickly learn, in addition to their work ethic this summer.
“It’s a learning summer because my system is new to everybody,’ Scott said. “We played twice, haven’t played a whole lot, but every time we played, I feel like we were getting better and getting used to my system more and more. We practiced during the week all during June as well.”
While it’s a new system, Scott doesn’t have to worry about grooming new players since the Lady Tigers had no seniors last year.
“I have a lot of girls back. We have done a pretty good job splitting them with softball, and I think they have had a really good summer over there as well,” she said. “They have gotten to work out with both of us. We had a couple missing during our games, and I will be happy when we all get back together.”
One of those returning starters is Kenlee Wilkinson, who led Hatley in scoring as a sophomore.
“Kenlee has really stepped up this summer and taken a leadership role. She’s going to be a junior this year, and I’m excited about her leadership and what she’s bringing to the program,” Scott said. “Madison Whitt was hurt last year, got injured at the beginning of the season, so I’m excited that she is back. She just got released a few weeks ago, so we’re easing her back in.”
Peyton Wilkinson and Emma Rose Thompson are two of the seniors returning.
“Peyton is a senior who has been here all summer and worked her butt off. She’s showing up, and I’m excited about her leadership too,” Scott said. “Lexi (Miller), my point guard, has been showing up and working hard. All of them are a really hard working group.”
Hatley didn’t play a lot of games during the summer, but Scott said she saw her team improve with each one.
“Anything I have asked them to do, they do 110 percent, and they are giving me their all. I truly believe that, and that’s why they are getting better,” she said. “That’s why they are continuously improving, every game we play and every practice we have. They are buying in, showing up, begging for the key to come shoot when we’re not practicing.”
Among the teams Hatley played this summer were Alcorn Central, Tremont and Red Bay, Ala.
“We played Red Bay and Alcorn Central really close, within a couple of points, and Central is coming out of that good division,” Scott said. “Our division is getting a different look for sure too.”
While she has seen plenty of positives throughout the summer, Scott said two areas the Lady Tigers still need to improve in are post play and defense.
“The main reason we came and played this week is so that we could play and reassess to get ready for the fall. We haven’t had time to work on post play and post defense,’ she said. “We spent a lot of time working on defense this summer, and I like it. I’m excited about where that’s headed, but we still have a lot of work to do. We are trying to get some more goals up in the gym so we can work on our shooting some more and things like that.”