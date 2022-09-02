HATLEY – After falling in the first set, the Hatley Lady Tigers managed to rally together and win three straight sets in last Tuesday’s 3-1 victory over Houston.
The Lady Toppers took the first set 25-23, but Hatley bounced back in the second to win 25-15. The momentum carried over to the third as they won 25-19, and they closed it out in the fourth with a 25-17 win.
“They weren’t communicating in the first set but really started communicating more in the second, third and fourth set, and that made a huge difference,” Hatley coach Ashley O’Fallon said. “The whole game really changed for them because our setter, Izzy (Denton), was out, and we had to readjust everything. They adjusted and showed me who really wanted to play.”
Hatley got off to a hot start in the first, taking a 7-1 lead on a pair of aces by Emma Wright and Chloe Mills. Six straight points scored by Houston put the score at 9-9 and forced the Lady Tigers to call a timeout.
Anna Kate Crenshaw helped Hatley regain its lead with a pair of aces midway through the set, and Abby Hannon extended the lead to 21-16 with an ace. Houston gained some momentum, scoring six straight points to take a 22-21 lead before sealing the set win.
The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 5-0 lead to start the second after a kill and a block by Kenlee Wilkinson and three straight aces from Wright. Houston scored eight straight points to take the lead, but an ace by Hannon shifted the momentum and cut the score to 11-9.
Hatley gained a 17-15 lead after an ace from Wright and a kill by Hannon. The Lady Tigers closed the set out by scoring eight straight points on kills by Wilkinson, Hannon and Wright.
A pair of aces from Mills helped the Lady Tigers jump out to a 6-4 lead in the third, but Houston stormed back to gain a lead. A kill by Hannon and another ace from Mills inched Hatley closer, and Wright tied things up at 16-16 with a kill.
Hannon gave the Lady Tigers a one-point lead with an ace, and Wilkinson increased the lead with back-to-back aces. Mills and Ashlyn Hadaway added to the score with a pair of kills before sealing the set win.
Mills’ serving in the final set helped Hatley take an early 7-2 lead as she contributed four straight aces. Wilkinson and Wright added to the lead with a pair of kills, but Houston stormed back with six straight points to cut the score to 13-12, forcing the Lady Tigers to call a timeout.
After the timeout, the Lady Toppers gained a 17-16 lead, but six straight aces by Mills helped Hatley take a 24-17 lead. Wilkinson finished off the set and sealed the victory for Hatley with a kill.
Mills finished with 14 aces, while Wright tallied eight aces and four kills. Hannon contributed six kills and five aces, while Wilkinson added six kills in the win.
“They finally showed me who can serve in the end,” O’Fallon said. “Chloe (Mills) got six aces over in a row at the end of the fourth set, and Emma (Wright) is another one that gets a bunch of our serves over. Abby (Hannon) showed up and was really strong for us in the middle. She’s only a sophomore, so we’ve got time to work with her and continue to get her stronger.”
