HAMILTON – Hamilton hosted its Hamilton Classic on Saturday with the Lady Lions and Nettleton Lady Tigers headlining the first two games.
In the second game of the event, the Lady Tigers took down Mooreville 6-5 after a double by Tamera Martin broke the tie in the fourth and gave Nettleton the win.
“Our defense was pretty solid, but we struggled in the first and second innings and found our ground later in the game,” Nettleton coach Makenzie Sullivan said. “As far as offensively, I thought our plate approaches were good, and they made adjustments when they needed to. Tamera (Martin) came through with that huge double that scored us two runs and gave us the lead, and Nealy Williams made several outs in right field and had a good day at the plate.”
Nettleton started the game taking a 2-0 lead in the top of the first. Savannah Harlow singled on a ground ball to short, and Williams also singled to second base.
A sacrifice bunt by Martin advanced Harlow and Williams, and Harlow scored the first run on an error. Williams came in for the second run after Anna Claire Harris grounded out to second base.
The Lady Tigers allowed four runs in the bottom of the first to go down 4-2, but they rallied back to tie the game up in the second as Caroline Riley reached home after a ground out, and Addie Bates scored on a Williams RBI single.
Both teams' defense did not give up much of anything in the third. In the fourth inning, Harlow walked and reached second on another Mooreville error. Williams singled on a ground ball to short, which advanced Harlow to third.
Martin doubled on a fly ball to left field, bringing Harlow and Williams home to take a 6-4 lead. The Lady Troopers managed to score after a pair of walks and a single, but a pop fly hauled in by Riley sealed the win for Nettleton.
In the first game of the event, the Lady Lions were shut out by Mooreville in a 7-0 loss. Hamilton found itself in a 5-0 hole in the top of the third that the Lady Lions were unable to get out of.
Abigail Gill had two of the three hits for Hamilton, and Madison Mitchell threw three strikeouts.