NETTLETON – Nettleton had to come back in two of their three sets that they won, but the Lady Tigers came away with a 3-1 win over Okolona on Thursday night for their second volleyball win of the season.
“I’m just proud of the girls for not letting down, not giving up and their fight,” said Nettleton coach Brandi McDaniel of her first-year program. “We are getting a lot better with communication, and our back row passing is doing a really good job. Tonight our hitters are finally starting to swing a little more, and they are finally starting to see where people are not and putting it there. I think we are finally coming together. We have division coming up next week on Thursday, and I think we are coming together at the right time.”
Okolona led by as many as five in the first set as the two teams battled to the wire. The Lady Tigers tied the game at 24-24 and exchanged points twice with the Lady Chieftains before coming away with a 27-25 win.
“It was pretty frustrating at first,” McDaniel said. “The girls just keep working, and I told them that I know they are worn out because we have been playing so much and in this hot box. It’s taken a lot out of them, but there’s no quit in them. That’s what will help us continuing going on.”
Nettleton scored the first three points of the second set before Okolona came back and took the lead at 9-8. They led by as many as six before another late comeback by the Lady Tigers.
Nettleton tied the game at 22-22 before winning three of the last four points and taking the second set 25-23.
The Lady Chieftains stayed in the match with a 25-22 in the third set despite Nettleton having an early commanding lead.
The Lady Tigers dominated in the fourth set to secure the win, leading by as much as 9-1 early. Okolona was only able to get to within five before Nettleton pulled away again to win the set 25-12 and the match 3-1.
“Melly Gardner did a great job setting. Zyah (Gunter) in the back row played a good game,” McDaniel said. “Aaliyah (Harris) is really starting to come around on her hitting. Zion (Seals) played an even, nice match. Caroline Riley has just stepped into a starting role and is doing a good job. Her serve helped bring us back in those comebacks. I think they all played well.”