TUPELO – Tied up 5-5 in the bottom of the fourth, the Nettleton Lady Tigers found a way to grind it out in a narrow 7-6 win over Tupelo on Friday afternoon.
Nettleton's pitching was a strength as Anna Claire Harris finished with nine strikeouts on the day.
“Our pitching did very well today,” Nettleton coach Makenzie Sullivan said. “Anna Claire (Harris) came out and did what she was supposed to do. Her pitches were working, and she didn’t walk many batters and really led us all game.”
The Lady Tigers got on the board in the first after five straight players drew walks, and Tamiya Martin and Alexis White scored the runs on walks. Tupelo elected to bring in a new pitcher to end that string of free passes, and the Lady Wave got out of the inning.
Tupelo cut the score down to a one-run game in the bottom of the first, but Nettleton extended its lead to 3-1 in the second after Savannah Harlow walked and eventually scored on a passed ball.
Harris started to heat up in the circle in the bottom of the second as she picked up three straight strikeouts to quickly end the inning. In the bottom of the third, Kaytlynn Standfield got an RBI single to right field to bring Tupelo back within one run from the Lady Tigers.
Martin and Seals drew walks to start the fourth inning, and both advanced to second and third on stolen bases. Zyah Gunter reached second base on an error, while Martin and Seals came in for the runs, putting Nettleton up 5-2.
Tupelo responded in the bottom of the fourth by scoring three runs to tie things up. The Lady Wave loaded the bases with a pair of singles and a walk, and Brooklyn Berry got an RBI single to make it a two-run game. Shortly after, an error at third base allowed Tupelo to score two more runs and tie the game up at 5-5.
After a pair of quick strikeouts and a pop-out to Chloe Humble, the Lady Tigers’ offense came back out to try and break the tie in the top of the sixth. Tamera Martin drew a walk to start the inning, and White came in as her courtesy runner.
Nettleton took a one-run lead after Seals brought White home with an RBI double to center field. The next at-bat, Seals advanced to third on a pop out to left field, and she went on to score a run on a passed ball, giving the Lady Tigers a 7-5 lead.
“Zion (Seals) usually scores those big runs for us,” Sullivan said. “She’s a really big hitter with a great plate approach, and she was on it all day.”
With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Tupelo scored a run on a double by Cadence Crump to cut the score down to one run, but Harris picked up her third strikeout of the inning and ninth of the game to seal the Nettleton victory.
“Our defense made the plays when we needed them the most,” Sullivan said. “Zion (Seals) made some good plays at shortstop, and Savannah (Harlow) caught a ball towards the line that saved some runs. Outside of that fourth inning when we made those errors, we played pretty well on defense. We’ve just got to clean that up so we can go seven innings without making an error.”