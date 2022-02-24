NETTLETON – The Nettleton Lady Tigers clamped down on defense and forced 31 total turnovers to breeze past Winona in a 59-33 first-round win last Monday.
They then held on in a nail-biter on Friday night on the road, taking a 53-51 win at North Panola.
“Our game plan going in was to pressure the ball, get into passing lanes and try to get steals,” Nettleton coach Brent Kuhl said of Monday's win. “We put Kenyiota (Bowers) up top and Madison (Miller) in the middle because they’re long and can get to a lot of stuff. If we can pressure, play great defense and get out and run, we’re a lot better as a team.
Nettleton got off to a strong start in the first, jumping out to a 7-0 lead after multiple baskets from Zion Seals and Miller. Nettleton’s offense continued to flow freely late in the quarter with a lot of transition baskets off turnovers.
The Lady Tigers’ defense suffocated Winona as they forced 15 turnovers in the first and only allowed two points, knotting the score at 15-2 heading into the second.
Winona started to find its footing on offense in the second after a 7-1 run cut the lead down to seven points. Miller and Seals cashed in on a pair of layups to extend Nettleton’s lead back up to double digits at 21-9.
Sharman Mosely got into the scorers’ column by knocking down a free throw, and Miller drained a three-pointer to give Nettleton its biggest lead of the half at 24-11. Seals sent the Lady Tigers into halftime up 29-17 after drilling a mid-range shot in the closing seconds.
A 13-2 run with a multitude of fast-break layups by Seals and Sydnie Harris increased Nettleton’s lead to 42-19 in the third. Miller tacked on to the big lead with her second three-pointer of the night, and free throws from Tamiya Martin gave Nettleton a 51-24 lead going into the final quarter.
The Lady Tigers did not lose a step in the fourth as they pushed their lead to 30 points midway through the quarter after baskets from Bowers and Harris. The big lead was too much for Winona to overcome as Nettleton picked up the win to advance to the second round of the Class 3A girls’ playoffs.
Seals finished with a game-high 21 points for Nettleton, while Miller added 13 points on the night. Harris rounded out the win with 10 points for the Lady Tigers.
“Zion (Seals) is capable of doing this every night,” Kuhl said. “She’s hard to stop in transition because she’s tough and strong, and she gets to the basket well and finishes.”
Friday: Nettleton 53, North Panola 51
The Nettleton Lady Tigers pulled off a nail-biter win on Friday as they knocked off North Panola 53-51 to advance to the third round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Down 51-50 with a few seconds remaining in the game, Tamiya Martin put in a clutch basket, plus the foul, to give Nettleton a two-point lead with eight seconds left.
Madison Miller finished with 12 points for the Lady Tigers, while Aaliyah Harris added 10 points in the win.