The Hatley Lady Tigers never got to play in a home game in the shortened 2020 season, but coach Chris George could see them starting to turn a corner, despite limited playing time.
“We had three losses, but two of those were to Tupelo and Harrison Central, both 6A schools. We were just starting to pitch and hit it a little better,” George said. “As far as the rest of the season goes, I think we were going to make a pretty good run. I could see us maybe making it to the North half and possibly matching up with Houston, who is also from our division. I hate that we didn’t get to see it happen because I feel like we would have made a pretty good run.”
Hatley played just five games before the season was shut down and also had practice time limited due to rain early in the spring.
“We were behind because of that lack of practice with the weather and not being able to get on the field, but you could see that starting to come together,” George said. “Our pitchers were starting to mix their speeds and hit locations better, and with our hitters, their timing was better.”
On the hitting side, the Lady Tigers were boosted by their top two in the lineup in sophomore Bre Harmon and senior Emilee Slade. Harmon was coming back from shoulder surgery that caused her to miss the entire 2019 season.
Sophomore Peyton Wilkinson was finding her groove on the mound, including pitching a shutout in her last game of the season.
“Coming into the season, Peyton’s expectations were to be the No. 1, and she took on that role and with every pitch, she got more comfortable,” George said. “Bre coming back was everything that was advertised, and it was my first year to coach her in fast pitch. I heard about how good of a player she was and saw it in slow pitch. She had a hit here and there to start then season, and then turned it on after that, and everything was a missile. (Emilee) Slade is who she is. She had a great season last year and was hitting the ball on the nose. With those two and Emma Rose (Thompson) at the top, I thought we were going to have a really potent lineup.”
George will return Harmon and Thompson in the middle infield, all of his pitching with Wilkinson and upcoming freshman Jessie McHenry and gets a boost with the return of Abby Harlow, who was going to miss the entire 2020 season due to injury.
“She started as an eighth-grader and had her shoulder surgery, and when I talked to her, she’s rehabbing it and getting back to practicing when she can,” George said. “As far as next year, we have a lot of young players who got a lot of playing time, and with the pitching, I think we will be a team to be reckoned with. Possibly down the road we could have as many as seven or eight pitchers, which could present a problem as far as getting innings to stay sharper. But it’s a great problem to have.”
George said he has seen his three seniors – Slade, Harley Gaston and Callie Sloan – a couple of times since the shutdown and looks forward to seeing them more at graduation, in addition to Sydney Elkin and Lauren Mitchell, who were seniors on his slow-pitch team.
“I want to help them understand that this has been chaotic, something no one has ever been through before, but I want them to know what they have meant to me, the program, their teammates and what they have accomplished during their careers,” he said. “The three in fast pitch have played since seventh grade, and all five have been a part of the program since then. You lose kids that have been that involved, and you don’t realize what you are going to miss until you look out there and they are not there. You think, ‘Oh my God, how different is this and that we are really going to miss them?’”
With adding volleyball coach to his duties, George will be shifting his focus there as offseason programs get going but still hopes to work with the softball team on some fundamentals and also to get them in the weight room this summer.
“Going back to two years ago and this year with the weather, we haven’t been on the field a lot, so I don’t know how they are going to play together,” he said. “Some of them play travel ball together and are familiar that way, but I’m ready to get them back on the field and have them game speed ready. Our former football coach Ken Adams has stressed the importance of the weight room for every sport, and we have seen tremendous gains from that.”
George expects Class 3A to be just as competitive in 2021 as it was expected to be this year.
“I didn’t get to see a whole lot of 3A because we missed playoffs last year and got shut down this year. But in our division, Houston will still have Paige Kilgore, who can go out and beat anybody, and Choctaw County played a really young core a couple of years ago so they will be better,” George said. “Other than that, there are some teams I don’t know a lot about. Nettleton is Nettleton, consistently competing for championships, and Amory is right down the road from us. They had a really good group of seniors, and I think they were like us and would have made a run once they got in the playoffs. Kossuth has Dana Rhea coming in, and every program he has went to has gotten better.”