HAMILTON – After taking a four-run lead at the start of the sixth inning, the Hatley Lady Tigers had to pull off a nail-biter in the seventh as Hamilton caught fire, coming away with a 10-9 win last Tuesday.
“We hit the ball hard in this game, but our problem towards the end of the game was that we didn’t make the routine plays, and that kept them in the ball game,” Hatley coach Chris George said. “They almost took advantage of it in the last inning, but thankfully we were able to make a play at the end to seal the win.”
The Lady Tigers carried a hot bat in the first inning, putting Hamilton in an early 4-0 hole. Leadoff batter Bre Harmon drew a walk to begin the game, and Jessie McHenry reached on an error, which allowed Harmon to get the first run of the game.
Emma Rose Thompson stepped up to the plate and got a single that brought McHenry home for a run. A double towards center field by Bella Oliver picked up another run for Hatley as Thompson crossed the plate.
A line-drive hit out to left field from Abby Harlow brought Oliver home for the fourth run for the Lady Tigers in the top of the first. Neelie Grace Stahl got her third strikeout of the inning to bring Hamilton’s offense onto the field.
Abigail Gill and Kylie Springfield got the Lady Lions going with base hits, and Melba Jones cracked a hit towards left field, which allowed Gill to get Hamilton’s first run of the game. Mollie Cockerham brought Springfield and Jones home on a double to the outfield, cutting Hatley’s lead down to 4-3 as the first inning came to a close.
In the second, Harmon got another run for Hatley on an error to make it a two-run game, but Lady Lions’ defense picked up three quick outs to move into the bottom of the second.
Hamilton managed to cut the score down to 5-4 in the third after Cockerham hit an RBI single that brought Jones in for a run. The Lady Tigers caught fire in the top of the fourth, getting three runs to take an 8-4 lead.
Alshlynn Dabbs drew a walk to start the inning, and Harmon got her home on a triple to left field. Harmon touched home plate for the third time after McHenry got out on a fielder’s choice.
With only one out, Thompson hit a double to center field, and a base hit by Brooklyn Mohler brought in another run for the Lady Tigers.
Hatley extended its lead to 10-4 at the top of the sixth inning as Harmon doubled to left field, and McHenry got an RBI triple to right, allowing Harmon to come in for a run. McHenry came home on a fielder’s choice.
Hamilton rallied to cut the score down to 10-6 in the bottom of the sixth as Faith Imel drove in Mallory Kendall. Afton Irvin got the second run of the inning after Springfield reached on an error.
After not allowing a run to start the seventh, the Lady Lions decided to change up their batting order, and it led to some success. Cockerham and Heidi Bigham both got base hits for Hamilton, and Cockerham came home on a single by Kendall.
Imel picked up an RBI double, bringing home Bigham and Kendall to make it a one-run game, but Hatley managed to get the final out of the game on a pop-fly.
“It all started with our leadoff hitters getting on base, and the people right behind them knocking it in,” George said. “That was the biggest difference in this game versus all the other games we’ve played. On other nights, our first two hitters may get on, but then we’ll have a bad at-bat. The entire lineup contributed, and we were lucky enough to get a few hits and bring some runners in.”