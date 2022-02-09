HATLEY – After losing their first three meetings against the Smithville Lady Noles this season, the Hatley Lady Tigers proved fourth time is really the charm, shaking off Smithville’s hot start and cruising to a 55-33 win on Senior Night.
“This was the fourth time we’ve played Smithville. They beat us the first three times we’ve played them,” Hatley coach Shelley Scott said. “This is our last home game so this win was big going into division tournament.”
Orlandria Smith scored the opening points of the contest just 25 seconds in on a steal and drive, then she hit a three. Kenlee Wilkinson got Hatley on the board, and then took an Emma Rose Thompson steal to the basket to make it a 5-4 game. The Lady Tigers took their first lead on a Peyton Wilkinson layup but Smith nailed her second triple of the night to retake the lead.
Thompson tied the game with a layup, then put Hatley back up with a free throw. Smith’s inbound layup and free throw regained the lead, but Thompson’s make cut it to three at the end of the first.
Kenlee Wilkinson cut it to one to open the second, and Lexi Miller gave the Lady Tigers the lead back with her basket. The Lady Tigers found the spark they needed, going on a 7-0 run before a pair of free throws from Mikayla Wall.
Chloe Summerford’s free throws cut the lead to three before Haley Brooke Hadaway’s back-to-back baskets took the lead back to seven and Miller stretched it to nine from the line to make it 27-18 at the half.
Peyton Wilkinson pushed the lead to 11 to open the third, and Kenlee Wilkinson hit from long range to go up by 12 a few seconds later. Tristin Price answered with a three to cut the lead down to 31-22, and she answered again later in the quarter with another trey.
The Lady Tigers kept their foot to the floor with a 7-0 run before Mary Haley Hood’s basket snapped a nearly five-minute Smithville drought. Emma Wright and Thompson stretched the lead to 45-27 late in the third. Cambre Alexander started the fourth with a pair of Smithville free throws before Peyton Wilkinson and Thompson’s free throws took the lead to 19.
Wall’s free throw kept the door open for the Lady Noles, but the Lady Tigers slammed the door shut with a 7-0 run.
Kenlee Wilkinson led all scorers with 21 points while Thompson added 13 of her own in the victory. Smith’s first-quarter hot streak saw her lead Smithville with 11 points.
(B) Smithville 56, Hatley 44
The Hatley Tigers gave up a third-quarter lead to give the Smithville boys the victory.
Braylin Hill opened up the scoring with a steal and score for Smithville, and Clay Tacker’s steal on the next possession led to a Jordan Neese free throw. A timeout was called by the Tigers and on the next possession, Jaxon Knight opened the scoring for Hatley. Neese answered with a three, but Jaden Haro came back with a three of his own.
Haro made his second three to tie the game at 8-8, and Cayson Williams’ shot from the stripe gave the Tigers their first lead. Hill put Smithville right back up. Knight’s basket was answered with a putback by Neese but Knight came right back with another bucket. Williams for Hatley and Chandler Woodham for Smithville exchanged scores to give Hatley a 15-14 lead at the end of the first.
Woodham and Tacker’s scores put Smithville back on top to open the second, before David Woods’ basket cut the lead to one. Haro’s basket gave the Tigers the lead back, and Josh Griffin’s rebound was finished by Tyler Dabbs. Griffin nailed a three to double the lead.
Smithville rebounded after a timeout with a Brayden Rowland putback. A Williams score extended Hatley’s lead, but Woodham answered with a bucket, which led to three straight scoring possessions from both teams. Griffin’s free throw kept the Tigers’ halftime lead at 29-24.
The Noles got the second half started with a quick basket that was countered by Dabbs, but Smithville had a quick 4-0 run capped off by a save and score by Rowland. Williams gave Hatley the lead back at the line, but Woodham tied it back up at 32. Williams answered for a 34-32 lead before two straight putbacks from Rowland gave the Noles a 36-34 lead.
That sparked the Seminoles as Woodham’s basket and Hill’s last minute free throw took the lead to five to close the third.
“Those are my two starting bigs and if we can get those two going together, we can be pretty good,” Smithville coach D.J. Burress said of Rowland and Woodham. “This is one of the first times we had both of them going at the same time, and if they keep it up, we can shock some people in the playoffs.”
Woodham’s free throws took the lead to eight starting the fourth, but the Tigers finally got an opportunity when Knight drained both free throws to end the drought. He made another pair to cut the lead to 44-38, but the lead quickly grew back to nine.
Barker O’Brian’s free throws pushed the lead back to nine, but Haro’s three gave the Tigers a sliver of late hope, which was dashed with Woodham scoring off the inbound bomb, sealing the win by scoring the final four points.
Woodham’s 19 points led all scorers in the contest with Rowland adding 16 in the victory. Knight led the way for Hatley with 16 points.