There was not much resting going on for a handful of our baseball and softball teams over Spring break as they participated in multiple road games prepared for division play.
Last week was full of exciting games to kick off the break. The Amory Panthers rolled to four straight wins, the Lady Panthers got a pair of wins at the Eupora Tournament, while the Nettleton Tigers and Hatley Lady Tigers also took a pair of big wins over the break.
One game that really impressed me was the Nettleton Lady Tigers’ game against Tupelo on Friday. The Lady Tigers have hit a rough patch on the season, going into Friday’s game on an eight-game losing streak, but they were determined to break out of this slump against the 1-5 Lady Wave.
Like most games, Nettleton got off to a good start, taking a three-run lead, but eventually, errors came back to bite them in the fourth as Tupelo tied things up. Instead of hanging their heads after the mistake and letting the score get out of hand, the Lady Tigers did not bat an eye in the face of adversity.
Nothing came easy at the plate for the Lady Tigers, so they looked to their defense to keep the game close when it looked like the momentum was shifting.
Nettleton’s defense did just that as held the Lady Wave scoreless through the next two innings with Anna Claire Harris picked up strikeout after strikeout. Zion Seals stepped up and made the play of the game in the sixth inning with an RBI double to regain the lead and ultimately get the win for the Lady Tigers.
This game was definitely a relieving breath of fresh air for the Lady Tigers as they break their losing streak, and it was a fun one for me to watch as well. Nettleton will have to show a lot more of this fight as they enter division play this week, facing off against the Amory Lady Panthers on Tuesday and Thursday.
When talking to Nettleton coach Makenzie Sullivan after the game, she talked about her teams’ main focal point being limiting errors through seven innings. That has one been of the downfalls of this talented Lady Tigers' team during that big losing streak, but now that it is over, hopefully they can continue to grow from this win as they get deeper into division play.