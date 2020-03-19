The Hatley Lady Tigers split their two games and the Smithville Lady Noles suffered two losses on Friday and Saturday at the Clarkdale Spring Fling Tournament.
Hatley topped St. Marten 3-0 in the first game behind a shutout from sophomore pitcher Peyton Wilkinson and fell 3-2 to Harrison Central in their second game on Friday.
Smithville fell 7-1 to Russell Christian Academy and 8-0 to Bay in their second game on Saturday.
The Lady Tigers took a 2-0 lead in the third inning when Kenlee Wilkinson and Bre Harmon each hit singles and came around to score on a groundout by Emilee Slade and a sacrifice fly by Emma Rose Thompson.
Peyton Wilkinson scored the third run in the fifth when she smashed a double leading off and scored on Harmon’s RBI single.
Harmon had two of Hatley’s six hits, while Wilkinson scattered six hits over her shutout in the circle.
Against Harrison Central, Hatley scored its two runs in the first inning, capitalizing on four errors. Jessie McHenry made the start in the circle and struck out seven.
For the Lady Noles, Tara Parham went 2 for 3 against Russell Academy and Chloe Summerford drove in the only run on a sacrifice fly and also struck out five in her start in the circle.
Against Bay, Orlandria Smith, Tristin Price and Kaleigh Ann Prince all had hits. Olivia Carter struck out three and walked none in the start.