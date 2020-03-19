Amory, MS (38821)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 81F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.