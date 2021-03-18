NEW HOPE – The Nettleton Lady Tigers struggled in their first game of the day on Saturday at the New Hope Tournament but turned it around in the second one.
Nettleton fell 5-1 to New Hope in its first game but bounced back with a 14-3 trouncing of West Point in the second game.
“Both pitchers we faced threw strikes today, and we finally had some kids who wanted to be aggressive in the box and swing the bat,” Nettleton coach Jacob Kidd said. “We got a few more hits in that second game.”
The Lady Tigers came out strong in the bottom of the first, going up 10-1 with a big inning.
Tamera Martin and Zion Seals started it off with one out with a walk and a base hit. Anna Claire Harris drove in the first run with her single to left, and Zyah Gunter singled up the middle to make it 3-1.
Sharman Mosely reached on an error to send another run in, and Kaillee Grace Inmon singled to right and moved up on an error to extend the lead to 5-1. Charleigh Hand’s RBI single sent another run in, and she was out at second on a double steal that allowed another run to score.
Martin and Harris finished it out with two more RBI singles to cap off the big inning.
Nettleton scored four more in the second inning. Mosely reached on an error with one out, and Tamiya Martin did the same with two outs before Tamera Martin and Seals smashed back-to-back doubles to drive in three runs. Harris reached on an error to finish off the scoring.
Seals went 4 for 4 at the plate, while Tamera Martin, Harris and Inmon also had two hits apiece.
Emma Hester picked up the win in the circle, scattering five hits and one walk.
In the first game, Nettleton took an early 1-0 lead but saw New Hope come back with the win. Harris struck out three, walked one and gave up five hits in the loss.
“Anna Claire has thrown the ball well enough all year to win every game she’s pitched,” Kidd said. “Our defense is struggling behind her, and we’re not playing with much urgency right now. You can tell we just came off spring break today. I’m not very happy with our performances today.”