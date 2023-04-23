NETTLETON – A woeful day at the plate for the Nettleton Lady Tigers led to a big win for Mantachie to kick off playoff softball.
No. 2-ranked Mantachie banged out 12 hits to Nettleton’s one en route to a 10-0 five-inning win over the Lady Tigers in Game 1 of their Class 3A first-round playoff series on Saturday.
“Coming in, our goal was to win two games, and that hasn’t changed,” Nettleton coach Makenzie Sullivan said. “We’re going to try to make adjustments, lay off the high pitch and jump on the first good pitch.”
Despite getting two quick outs, the Lady Mustangs took a 1-0 lead after Lillianna Cates led off with a double, and Allysa Gray brought her home with an RBI single.
After going three-up, three-down in the second, Nettleton tried to get something going as Chloe Humble picked up the lone base hit for the Lady Tigers, but back-to-back outs closed out the inning.
The Lady Mustangs posted a four-run third inning to go up 5-0. They collected five hits in the frame, including RBI singles by Cates and Gray because Kennice Finnie secured the final out of the inning from the pitcher’s circle.
The Lady Tigers went three-up, three-down in their next two outings, while Mantachie added five more runs in the top of the fifth with Gray stroking a two-run double. Nettleton’s struggles continued in the bottom of the fifth as they went three-up, three-down once again to seal the win for Mantachie.
After giving up the one hit, Mantachie’s Ramsey Montgomery (14-4) retired the final 11 batters that she faced.
“She’s a great pitcher, and we swung at her high ball and screwball,” Sullivan said. “We were not very disciplined at the plate, but she also beat us at the plate. Hurt or not, she’s tough to deal with.”
