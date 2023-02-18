NETTLETON – The Nettleton Lady Tigers managed to shake off the early rust and post a dominant 57-37 first-round win over Holly Springs last Tuesday.
“I think that we were still hungover from our loss against Noxubee in the division tournament, and you can’t afford to have lapses at this point in the season,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. “If you have any lapses, you’re done, but we were fortunate enough to make our shots and get a lead early.”
After a slow start for both teams, the Lady Tigers gained some momentum to take an 11-2 lead after a pair of three-pointers from Lashardian Johnson and technical free throws by Aaliyah Harris. Holly Springs drilled a three-pointer to cut Nettleton’s lead down to six points with 1:22 remaining, but Harris and Zion Seals extended the score to 17-7 to end the quarter.
The Lady Tigers went on a 14-2 run with multiple baskets from Aaliyah Harris, Sydnie Harris, Zyah Gunter, Fertimmia Thomas and Johnson to increase the score to 31-9 in the second quarter. After a timeout by Holly Springs, Nettleton closed the quarter out strong, going up 36-15 after a basket by Seals.
The third quarter started out similarly to the second as the Lady Tigers jumped out to a 10-2 run to give them their biggest lead of the game at 46-17 after back-to-back buckets from Sydnie Harris. Seals sent Nettleton into the fourth up 47-20 after knocking down a free throw.
Despite being outscored 17-10 in the fourth, multiple buckets from Seals, Aaliyah Harris, Sydnie Harris and Gunter helped the Lady Tigers close things out.
“We’ve got to play with a lot more energy going forward if we want to take down Booneville and make a deep run,” Gardner said.
Aaliyah Harris led the charge with 16 points in the win, while Sydnie Harris added 12 points and Seals followed with 11 points.
Friday: (G) Booneville 66, Nettleton 42
The Lady Tigers’ season came to an end on Friday after falling on the road to Booneville, 66-42.
The Lady Blue Devils hit the floor fast, jumping out to an 11-2 in the first. Aaliyah Harris dropped in a basket to cut into the lead, and Sydnie Harris knocked down a free throw to cut the score to 13-5 going into the second.
Booneville gained its first double-digit lead of the game and added to it by going on a 7-0 run to start the second. Sydnie Harris ended the drought for Nettleton with a basket, but the Lady Blue Devils made another run to increase the score to 25-7.
After a pair of free throws from Zion Seals, Booneville’s lead grew to 20 points after a pair of free throws from Saniyah Cook and a layup by Kellan Johnson. Seals sent Nettleton into the half down 33-13 with a basket.
Aaliyah Harris knocked down a pair of free throws to cut into the lead to start the third, but Booneville answered with a 6-0 run. After a string of traded baskets, Nettleton went into the fourth down 50-25 after scores from Seals and Aaliyah Harris.
After a pair of baskets for Booneville to start the fourth, Zyah Gunter cashed in on a three-pointer to put the score at 53-28. Shortly after, the Lady Tigers went on a 5-2 run led by Sharman Mosely and Seal, but Booneville responded with a run of its own to go up 62-33.
Mosely scored four-straight points from the free-throw line, while Gunter knocked down another three-pointer late in the game. Seals scored the final basket of the night before the buzzer sounded as Booneville took the win.
Seals finished the night with a team-high 16 points, while Mosely contributed nine points and Aaliyah Harris followed with eight points in the loss.