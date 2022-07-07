Like most teams over summer break, building an identity and gaining chemistry to be successful is always at the top of a team’s list. The Nettleton Lady Tigers did not shy away from this lengthy process as they worked hard over the summer to improve.
“We’ve got a different team with new team leaders and people playing in different positions, so we’ve really been trying to get adjusted to all the changes, build some chemistry and find our identity as a team,” Nettleton coach Brent Kuhl said. “That’s why we played a few games over the summer against teams like Shannon, South Pontotoc and Belmont so I could figure out how I need to be a better coach and put this group in a better position to be successful. We’re not in the best of shape just yet, but the main things we’ve been focusing on are our defensive pressure and intensity.”
The Lady Tigers displayed a glimpse of that defensive pressure and intensity as they kicked off their summer with a 36-31 win over Shannon in late May. Zion Seals led the way for Nettleton with 11 points, Sydnie Harris added seven points and Sharman Mosely cashed in six points.
“Sydnie and Zion have been pretty consistent for us over the summer, and they always get out and apply pressure on defense, plus they run the floor well on offense,” Kuhl said. “We’re really going to rely on Sharman and Aaliyah (Harris) a lot for defense and rebounding, and they’re going to score a lot for us in the post.”
After graduating three of their top scorers this past year, the Lady Tigers have been looking for someone to take on that scoring load. Kuhl believes that Seals, Mosely, Aaliyah Harris and Sydnie Harris will fill that void.
“Zion (Seals) has really solidified herself as a really great basketball player and leader, and she’s going to continue to do that,” he said. “Sharman (Mosely) is going to step up and score more this year, and Aaliyah (Harris) is going to get a lot more minutes and be a big contributor for us. We’ve asked Sydnie (Harris) to step up and shoot the ball more, so I believe those four players, plus a few girls coming off the bench, will make up for the three seniors that we lost.”
With a new group of players coming off the bench, Kuhl said that he sees a lot of potential in his bench, and he expects them to be a vital part of their success.
“They’re going to have to come along in practice and learn what we do, and all of them are athletic and good enough to play a lot of minutes this year,” he said. “They’re going to have to play the role that this team needs them to play in order for us to be successful. Kayli Jenkins and Lasharidan Johnson are going to play a lot, and I believe they’re going to be that spark for us off the bench.”
Now that all of Nettleton’s summer games have come to a close, Kuhl said that he is excited for his team to come back from summer break and show some competitive fire.
“I love to give the kids a break because I feel like we all need one, but when we get back in the gym, I’d love to see that competitive fire in them,” he said. “Other than that, I want to see a lot of weightlifting out of them over the summer and conditioning.”