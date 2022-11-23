HATLEY – It took every ounce of fight from the Hatley Lady Tigers to hold off the many comeback attempts by Smithville in their 62-57 win on Thursday.
“I think my girls kept fighting, playing hard and hustling to inch away with it when they tried to make a comeback,” Hatley coach Shelley Scott said. “We got frustrated a little bit in that first half, and I didn’t think that that we played as hard as we could, but we turned that around later on.”
Baskets by Gracie Dillard, Emma Wright, Madison Whitt and Kenlee Wilkinson helped the Lady Tigers take an 8-3 lead in the first. Wilkinson extended the lead to 14-5 with a fast-break layup.
The Lady Noles ended the quarter with an 8-2 run led by Ariane Mendia, Cambre Alexander, Mikayla Wall and Haley Nethery to cut the score to 16-13.
Smithville gained its first lead of the game in the second after baskets from Wall and Nethery, but the Lady Tigers quickly regained a 21-17 lead with buckets from Wright, Wilkinson and Lexi Miller. The two teams traded baskets late in the quarter, but the Lady Noles tied things up at 30-30 at halftime with a buzzer-beating shot by Holly Nethery.
Haley Nethery opened the third with a basket, plus the foul, to give her team the lead, but Hatley answered with baskets from Miller, Wright and Whitt. Haley Nethery chipped into Hatley’s lead with a pair of free throws, but the Lady Tigers ended the third with a 44-39 lead after a layup by Wright.
Wilkinson and Wright scored Hatley’s first six points in the fourth to help maintain the lead, but Mary Haley Hood gave Smithville some momentum after draining a three-pointer, plus the foul, to cut to score to 53-49. Six straight points by Hatley were answered with six straight points by Smithville, putting the score at 60-57 with a minute left.
Wright and Whitt put the game away after each knocked down a free throw in the closing seconds.
For Hatley, Wilkinson finished with a game-high 18 points, while Wright added 15 points. Whitt also notched 11 points in the win.
“Kenlee (Wilkinson) stepped up and handled the ball some down the stretch, and Emma (Wright) made some key shots in that fourth quarter,” Scott said.
For Smithville, Haley Nethery scored 14 points, while Alexander contributed 12 points. Holly Nethery added 10 points for the Lady Noles.
(B) Hatley 77, Smithville 67
It was a back-and-forth game through the first three quarters, but the Tigers erupted late in the fourth to pull away and take a 77-67 win over Smithville.
“We haven’t played our best in these last few games, so we wanted to focus on fighting until the end and playing as a team,” Hatley coach Jake Smith said. “We had a couple of guys step up and get multiple stops back to back, and that was the difference in the game.”
The Noles jumped out to a 7-2 lead after baskets from Barker O’Brian, Braylin Hill and Clay Tacker. Hatley responded late in the first with a 7-0 run led by Jaden Haro and Jaxon Knight to gain a 13-8 lead.
Back-to-back baskets by O’Brian tied the game up at 13-13 to end the quarter.
Smithville gained some separation midway through the second with multiple baskets from Tacker, Eason Pierce and Brayden Rowland. Knight ended the quarter by scoring Hatley’s last 11 points to tie the game at 30-30.
The third quarter was full of lead changes as neither team gained much separation. The Noles gained the biggest lead of the quarter at four points after a basket by Rowland, but a three-pointer by Greyson Wardlow cut the score to 36-35.
Allan Childers gave Hatley a 46-45 lead to end the quarter after draining a three-pointer. The see-saw nature of the game carried over into the fourth as there were four lead changes and three ties in the early stages.
The Tigers finally gained some breathing room late in the quarter as Knight scored eight straight points to give his team a 73-65 lead. Cayson Williams added to the lead with four straight points to put the game away.
Knight tallied a game-high 37 points, while Williams added 13 points. Childers and Haro both contributed 12 points for the Tigers.
For Smithville, Tacker finished with 20 points, while Hill tallied 15 points. Rowland added 13 points in the loss.
