FULTON – The Nettleton Lady Tigers had a tough time putting the pieces together in their 11-2 loss against Itawamba AHS last Tuesday.
“We need to do the little things better because the little things turned into big things in this game,” Nettleton coach Makenzie Sullivan said. “We just need to clean the defense up because we missed some balls and cuts down the stretch. As far as offensively, we took some really great swings, and a few people got in the box and made some adjustments. We need everyone as a whole to start making those adjustments offensively and defensively.”
The Lady Tigers had a rough time at the plate in the first few innings and fell into a 3-0 hole in the bottom of the third.
Nettleton rallied in the fourth inning to put its first run on the board. Zyah Gunter walked for her second time of the day, and she was able to advance to second on a wild pitch.
Anna Claire Harris stepped up and hit a line-drive ball to center field, which allowed Gunter to score and put Nettleton within two runs of the Lady Indians. After back-to-back strikeouts, Charleigh Hand came through with a base hit towards second that allowed Harris to advance to third.
Nettleton’s strong showing at the plate in the fourth ended as the Lady Indians got their third strikeout.
The Lady Tigers’ defense started the bottom of the fourth by getting a pair of quick groundouts made by Gunter and Kennice Finnie. After the two outs, the Lady Indians' bats got hot, and they scored five runs in the inning to take an 8-1 lead.
Itawamba's hot streak ended as Gunter picked up the final out on a throw to Hand.
“We had two outs and nobody on, but they came back and scored five runs,” Sullivan said. “We’ve got to figure out how to close innings and get the outs when they’re given to us.”
In the fifth inning, Nettleton’s batting woes continued as three straight groundouts quickly took its offense off the field. Finnie came in at pitcher for the Lady Tigers, while Harris moved to first base in the bottom of the fifth.
Nettleton responded with a pair of groundouts by Hand and Harris, and Nealy Williams ended the inning by hauling in a line-drive ball in right field.
Gunter picked up a single on a hit towards center field to start the sixth inning. Gunter worked her way around the diamond as she made it to second on a ground out, stole third base and eventually made it home on an RBI groundout by Caroline Riley.
Down 8-2 in the bottom of the sixth, the Lady Tigers’ defense picked up two outs on a pop-fly to Tamera Martin and ground out to Finnie. Despite the two quick outs, Itawamba managed to add on to its lead with three more runs.
Nettleton’s night ended in the seventh inning after three straight outs by the Lady Indians to seal their win.