HATLEY/MANTACHIE – Hatley pitchers Peyton Wilkinson and Ashlynn Dabbs turned in solid outings in the Lady Tigers' two games against Mantachie over the weekend. The pair held the Lady Mustangs to just three runs on 12 hits in 13 combined innings in the circle.
But those three runs were all the Lady Mustangs needed as ace Ramsey Montgomery pitched 14 scoreless innings over two games, lifting Mantachie to the series sweep, 2-0 and 1-0, in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.
"We tried everything we could," Hatley coach Chris George said. "Our girls grinded (Saturday). I'm proud of them. They did everything they could to try get on base, just to try to give us a chance. Ramsey (Montgomery)'s just that good of a pitcher.
Game 1: Mantachie 2, Hatley 0
In Friday's game, Hatley pitcher Peyton Wilkinson held Mantachie to two runs on five hits with a pair of strikeouts.
But Mantachie pitcher Ramsey Montgomery stranded nine Hatley runners and struck out 14 to hold the Lady Tigers scoreless in Mantachie's 2-0 victory in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.
Timely hits eluded Hatley throughout the game. The Lady Tigers loaded the bases in the fourth and put two runners on in the fifth, but Montgomery escaped both innings without allowing a run.
"Somebody just had to step up and get a hit in those situations," George said. "We've got to be better with runners in scoring position. We've got to play the small ball better, move the runners up with bunts and just play like we've been playing all year."
Mantachie didn't fair much better. Outside the Lady Mustangs' two-run second inning, Wilkinson held them to no runs on two hits.
That second inning made all the difference, however. A pair of one-out singles, an error and a steal put runners on second and third. Abbey Johnson hit a very short pop up straight in front of home plate. Wilkinson made a dive for the ball, which bounced from her glove toward the backstop, allowing Allysa Gray to score from third and giving Mantachie its first run. Blayne Sturgeon's sacrifice fly made it 2-0.
Hatley had its best opportunity to take the lead in the fourth. Emma Rose Thompson led off the inning with a double off the center field wall. Brooklyn Mohler drew a one-out walk, and Marleigh Cockrell followed with an infield single to load the bases. But Montgomery shut down the Lady Tigers' rally with consecutive strikeouts to end the inning.
Cockrell led Hatley at the plate, going 3 for 3 with two singles and a double.
Game 2: Mantachie 1, Hatley 0
The series' second game was even more of a nailbiter than the first.
Freshman lefty Ashlynn Dabbs held Mantachie to a single run on seven hits in another complete game.
But Montgomery put on a clinic in the circle for Mantachie, allowing just two Hatley hitters to reach base as she tallied another 12 strikeouts on the way to the Game 2 victory.
"I'm proud of the girls, the way they competed, the way they got after it," Coach George said. "Ashlynn (Dabbs) pitched great, and the defense played great behind her. We just couldn't get that one run that we needed."
Bre Harmon and Chloe Wilbanks tallied the only hits for Hatley.
Both teams played tight defense with no errors in the game.
"I'm sad that the season is ended," George said, "but I'm proud to have been able to coach this team."