NETTLETON – Nettleton overcame a nearly three-week layoff due to quarantine and snagged a playoff spot in its first season, sweeping Aberdeen 3-1 (25-18, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18) and 3-0 (25-22, 25-13, 25-16) in a doubleheader last Monday night.
“I’m proud of the girls. I thought there were times the first two or three sets that we hurt ourselves and too many errors, but they started talking,” Nettleton coach Brandi McDaniel said. “We had some good serve rallies by Caroline Riley, Kaillee Grace Inmon, Sharman Mosely and Melly Gardner. The year has been so rough, and for us to make the playoffs, it’s big for us.”
Aberdeen led early but an ace from Melly Gardner put Nettleton up 2-1. Zion Seals and Sharman Mosely had big serves for aces both early and midway through the set to help widen the lead. The Lady Bulldogs got to within five late before Nettleton secured the 25-18 win with the final two points.
Nettleton took the lead for good at 15-14 in the second set and rattled off the final six points to win 25-17.
The two teams went back and forth in the third set but Quinteysha Hogan had a late ace to help Aberdeen win that one 25-23 and force a forth set.
The Lady Bulldogs had a strong start in the fourth, but Mosely hit a couple of kills to get Nettleton on top, then helped widen the lead with several aces in a row as the Lady Tigers finished off the win in the first match with a 25-18 fourth set.
In the first match, Kaillee Grace Inmon fniished with six kills and six aces, while Mosely had four kills and seven aces. Seals had four kills and three aces, while Aaliyah Harris, Jayla Harris and Tamera Martin all had three kills apiece. Jada Moore had a pair of kills for Aberdeen.
In the first set of the second match, Nettleton used aces from Seals midway through to go up 13-12, but the Lady Bulldogs fought back. Nettleton tied the game at 22-22, and Melly Gardner had the last two aces for the 25-22 win.
Jayla Harris finished off the second set with three straight aces to secure that 25-13 win, while Bella Scruggs had a couple of kills midway through to get the Lady Tigers up by as many as six before they got going late and rolled to the 25-16 win to complete the doubleheader sweep.
Aaliyah Harris and Gardner had five kills each in the second match, while Mosely added six more aces.
“I was really proud because all season I have been wanting to set the left side, and let’s see what we can do,” McDaniel said. “We got a lot of kills from the left with Zion Seals and Sharman (Mosely) both getting a lot of kills. Melly (Gardner) was getting the ball to them, and we did a lot better job tonight letting the setters set. We have been working on hitting, and tonight, we probably got more kills.”
Nettleton traveled to Senatobia for a first round playoff matchup on Tuesday night.