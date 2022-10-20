The Hatley Lady Tigers cruised to a 3-0 win against Winona in the second round of the playoffs last Tuesday to advance to the third round for the first time in the program’s history.
Hatley’s season came to an end on Thursday night, however, falling 3-0 to Alcorn Central by set scores of 25-11, 25-5 and 25-12.
“First, let me just say how proud I am of the girls,” Hatley coach Ashley O’Fallon said. “They spent countless hours in the gym since May, and they’ve improved so much since our first game. Our program is fairly new and to make it to the third round of the playoffs this year, I couldn’t ask for more.”
Last Tuesday: Hatley 3, Winona 0
In last Tuesday’s game against Winona, the Lady Tigers did not let the loud playoff atmosphere affect them, winning three close sets by 25-21, 25-21 and 25-20.
“The girls really played well together in a very, very loud gym at Winona,” O’Fallon said. “They had to focus on not only communicating but also trusting each other in that loud environment, and they did a great job at that.”
Emma Wright and Anna Kate Crenshaw led the way in serves for the Lady Tigers in the win, and O’Fallon credited Izzy Denton for her ability to set up their hitters.
“Izzy had some awesome sets, which led to kills from Kenlee (Wilkinson), Abby (Hannon) and Haylie (Chism),” she said.
Thursday: Alcorn Central 3, Hatley 0
The Lady Tigers fought hard to string together points against last year’s state champions, but it was not enough.
“Alcorn Central is just a really good team, and I’d be surprised if they’re not playing in the championship round again this year,” O’Fallon said. “We knew coming into that game that it would be a challenge, but the girls put up a fight, especially in sets one and three. Set two kind of got us down, but they put up a fight.”
Crenshaw, Chism, Wilkinson and Wright provided the Lady Tigers with some solid production on the floor once again in this match.
“Anna Kate (Crenshaw) led us in serves, and Haylie (Chism) had some really good blocks on their hard hits,” O’Fallon said. “Haylie, Kenlee (Wilkinson) and Emma (Wright) played really good defense, and on serves received, they returned quite a few of them.”
O’Fallon believes that getting the experience to compete against Alcorn Central will be beneficial for her team in the future.
“Playing against a team like Alcorn will definitely help us in the future, and I’ll probably try and schedule some stuff with them next year,” she said. “I thought they put up a fight, but Alcorn Central is just a tough team that has a lot of experience together. This should only help us grow, seeing they can make it this far in the playoffs and compete against last year’s state champions.”
The excitement surrounding Hatley volleyball continues to grow, and O’Fallon is looking forward to seeing what the future has in store for her team.
“We want to keep growing, and I have big plans for next summer,” she said. “I plan to get as many scrimmages in with local teams as possible, which was something that I missed out on this past summer because I was still getting used to everything. I learned a lot from this season on how to do and handle certain things, so I’m really looking forward to next year. I’m sad to see all our seniors go, but I’m looking forward to a new season with all of the girls that are coming back.”
