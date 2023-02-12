AMORY – Close outcomes have been the story between Hatley and Amory the previous three times that they have faced each other, and Friday’s 4-3A girls’ consolation game was no different.
After Amory rallied back in the second half, the Lady Tigers managed to hold them off and come away with a 37-36 win with a few clutch baskets.
“The girls just kept playing hard and never let up, and it paid off in the end,” Hatley’s coach Shelley Scott said. “They kept playing through the missed shots in the second half, and I’m proud of them for that. We’re the third seed now, which means we’ll have to travel for our first playoff game. That’ll be a test for us, but we’re going to do what we have to do.”
Baskets from Ashanti Smith and Asia Ivy helped the Lady Panthers gain a 6-2 lead in the first. Kenlee Wilkinson and Gracie Dillard answered back to tie the game, but Ivy scored again to give Amory the lead.
The Lady Panthers headed into the second with a 10-8 lead after Smith drilled a shot with 10 seconds left in the first. After a free throw by Ivy, the Lady Tigers went on a 5-0 run led by Wilkinson and Madison Whitt to take a two-point lead.
Hatley continued to add to its lead in the second as Whitt and Wilkinson drained three-pointers to put the score at 21-13. Whitt kept her hot hand going by knocking down her second three-pointer, and Wilkinson closed the quarter out by drilling a three-pointer at the buzzer to give Hatley a 27-17 lead.
Amory gained some momentum in the third, cutting the lead down to four points with baskets from Jolie Kate Cox, Smith and Ivy. Wilkinson scored back-to-back buckets to help the Lady Tigers maintain a 31-23 lead in the low-scoring quarter.
The Lady Panthers gained their first lead since early in the second after a 10-0 run capped off with a three-pointer from Lauryn Gillon. Whitt answered back to give Hatley a 34-33 lead by knocking down a pair of free throws, but Smith tied things up at the line.
With 28 seconds remaining, Whitt drilled a three-pointer to give the Lady Tigers a 37-34 lead. Amory rushed down the floor and scored on a layup from Cox, but the clock ran out after the quick basket, resulting in a win for Hatley.
“Madison (Whitt) is a good shooter, and she’s stepped up a lot for us this year in that aspect,” Scott said. “Her outside shooting has changed the momentum for us in several games.”
Whitt led the Lady Tigers with 16 points, while Wilkinson followed with 15 points. For Amory, Smith notched a team-high 15 points, while Ivy finished with 11 points in the loss.
(G) Thursday: Noxubee Co. 51, Amory 29
The Amory Lady Panthers had a tough time stopping the offensive firepower of Noxubee County on Thursday, falling 51-29.
Noxubee jumped out to an 8-0 lead before Asia Ivy scored the first basket for Amory at the free-throw line. Ashanti Smith followed by knocking down a pair of free throws, but Noxubee went into the second up 10-3.
Noxubee rolled into the second quarter by taking an early double-digit lead. A 17-2 run with multiple baskets from Tootie Lockett pushed Noxubee’s lead to 34-9 before a three-pointer from Jolie Kate Cox sent Amory into the half down 34-12.
A 10-0 run capped off with a three-pointer by ShaDiamin Wilkerson helped Noxubee take a 30-point lead and forced Amory to call a timeout with 5:29 remaining in the third. De’Asia Williams scored the lone two points for the Lady Panthers in the third as Kirsten Barnett increased Noxubee’s lead to 48-14 going into the fourth.
Cox gave Amory a head of steam to start the fourth by knocking down back-to-back three-pointers. The Lady Panthers outscored Noxubee 15-3 in the fourth, but Noxubee still managed to come away with the win.
Cox finished with a team-high nine points for Amory, while Ivy followed with eight points.