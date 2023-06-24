CALEDONIA – The Hatley Lady Tigers cooked up a solid performance in the scorching summer heat as they cruised to a 7-1 win over Caledonia last Tuesday.
“Summer’s been great so far, and we’ve got a lot of young ones that we’re throwing in the fire,” Hatley coach Chris George said. “We had an eighth grader out there on the mound, and she did a great job. The girls behind her played well, and one through nine put the bat on the ball to put a little pressure on them and helped us get the win.”
After a scoreless first inning, the Lady Tigers got on the board and gained a 2-0 lead in the top of the second after LB King drew a walk, while Charlea McCollum reached first base on a fielder’s choice.
Chloe Wilbanks followed by drawing a walk, and Molly Harlow brought McCollum and Wilbanks in with an RBI double to center field.
The Lady Tigers’ defense continued to hold off Caledonia in the bottom of the second as McKarlee Tubbs struck out her second batter, while Rylee Parham hauled in a fly ball to end the inning. Emma Wright added to Hatley’s lead in the third after picking up a base hit and scoring a run on a wild pitch.
“Molly (Harlow) gets frustrated at herself sometimes, but she had a couple of big hits, and Emma (Wright) is just trying to find her stride,” George said. “We want to get her all the at-bats that we can because she’s a tremendous athlete.”
The Lady Cavaliers trimmed into Hatley’s lead in the third, scoring a run on an RBI single, but the Lady Tigers answered back with a four-run fourth inning. McCollum opened the inning with a walk, while Wilbanks laid down a sac bunt to advance her.
Harlow’s RBI single gave Hatley a three-run lead and after Zoey Horne drew a walk, the Lady Tigers scored two more runs on a passed ball to gain a 6-1 lead. Wright also scored the seventh run of the game for Hatley on another wild pitch.
Tubbs struck out the final two batters in the bottom of the fourth to seal the win for Hatley. Tubbs finished the day with five strikeouts while only allowing three hits and two walks through four innings.
“All of the girls play travel ball, so they’re always active over the summer,” George said. “They love it and work hard in all the sports that they’re involved in. I’m just looking forward to what next season holds.”
