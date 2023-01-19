NETTLETON – The Nettleton Lady Tigers closed out division play on a high note in a physical matchup against MSMS. A strong defensive effort in the first half was capped off with a pair of goals in the second to help the Lady Tigers come away with a 2-0 win on Thursday.
“We tried to swap up a few things in this game and sub more people in and out to have fresh legs in and give us some different looks,” Nettleton coach Farren Young said. “Normally, we haven’t been doing, and we’d just put someone out there and leave them. Those girls that started for us on the backline and the ones that we subbed in killed it for us.”
Chloe Humble set the tone of more things to come from the Lady Tigers’ backline after making a sliding save to clear the ball on a one-on-one situation in the first half. Nettleton’s defense held strong through the first as the half ended in a 0-0 draw.
The Lady Tigers struck early in the second half and got on the board with a goal from Brilee Dykes that was set up by Zoey Britt. Julia Hoensch made a save on a free kick to prevent the Lady Blue Waves from tying things up.
Hoensch followed by making another save later in the half on a one-on-one situation shortly after. Haley Cheek capped off the win by scoring a goal to add to Nettleton’s lead.
“Brilee (Dykes) has been good for us all season as far as scoring for us, and I was super proud of Haley tonight,” Young said. “Her scoring a goal on senior night as our only senior – I just couldn’t be more proud of her.”
MSMS 4, Nettleton 1
After falling 4-0 in the first half, the Tigers’ aggressive play in the second has was not enough to chip into the big lead as they fell 4-1 against MSMS on Thursday.
“In the midfield, Gerson (Jax) was everywhere. He gets back here and plays defense, he’ll step up and play offense, and he’s just an amazing soccer player all around,” Young said. “Owen (Roebuck) got in there and scored that goal for us on a header, and I moved Brance (Lee) from outside mid to center mid. I have a lot of kids hurting right now at the end of the season, so I had to swap in some kids that haven’t been playing in the midfield. The first time we played them, we lost 5-1, but this time it was 4-1, so we’ve gotten a little bit better.”
The Tigers came out of the gate aggressively, looking to score early as Lee took a shot, but the Blue Waves’ goalie made a save to keep Nettleton off the board.
This save was followed by a goal from Osmun Caddell to give MSMS a 1-0 lead. Shortly after, the Blue Waves scored again on a free kick to add to their lead.
Nettleton had a pair of opportunities to cut into the lead as Jax put a shot on frame on a free kick, while Roebuck took a shot on a pass from Paxton Pannell, but both opportunities were saved by the Blue Waves’ goalie.
MSMS went into halftime with a 4-0 lead after Sebastian Harvey scored back-to-back goals. Cody Williamson opened the second with a save to prevent MSMS from adding to its lead.
Nettleton’s midfielders were on the attack in the second half as Payne Hairald, Clayton Moore, Lee and Jax all took shots at the net in hopes to cut into the lead. Roebuck eventually scored the first goal of the night for the Tigers late in the half on a header.
