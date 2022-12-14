ABERDEEN - Zion Seals had the hot hand Friday night against Aberdeen, scoring 26 points to help the Nettleton Lady Tigers defeat Aberdeen 53-44 in their division opener.
“Zion knows that she’s the leader on the floor,” Nettleton coach Brent Kuhl said. “She’s got that in her every night because she’s that good. When we’ve got her, Sharman (Mosely) and Sydnie (Harris) attacking the rim, everybody on our team is a lot better.”
The Lady Tigers got it going early with Seals cashing in on a three to spark a 5-0 run. The Lady Bulldogs got on the board with a basket by Taliyah Cunningham.
After a drought from both teams, Mosely scored off of an assist from Fertimmia Thomas. The Lady Bulldogs came back with quick baskets from Cunningham and Karenea Hayes, and a three-pointer by Sammiyah Burroughs gave Aberdeen a 14-12 lead.
Mosely’s game-tying putback started the second quarter and helped Nettleton go on a 9-0 run. Aberdeen responded with a 6-0 run after a basket by Cunningham, cutting the lead to three. A three-pointer by Sydnie Harris and a layup from Mosely stretched Nettleton’s lead to 26-18 at the half.
Back-to-back baskets by Gabrielle Holliday cut the lead to four to start the third, but the Lady Tigers called timeout and responded with a 6-0 run. The two teams exchanged free throws to end the third quarter.
Holliday started the fourth quarter with a basket, but Harris answered right back to extend Nettleton’s lead to seven. Seals drilled a three-pointer to give the Lady Tigers a double-digit lead.
Holliday kept her hot hand going, scoring multiple baskets to cut the lead down to five, but Nettleton sealed the victory with a 5-0 run.
Seals finished with a game-high 26 points, while Mosely added 17 points for the Lady Tigers.
For Aberdeen, Holliday led the Lady Bulldogs with 19 points, while Hayes scored 11 points in the loss.
(B) Nettleton 57, Aberdeen 23
Four Tigers’ players scored in double digits as Nettleton put the hammer down early to cruise to a 57-23 win over Aberdeen on Friday.
A basket by Edrian Garth gave the Bulldogs an early lead, but Jayden Carruthers answered right back with a basket. Zavian Dilworth and Carruthers scored to help Nettleton regain the lead, but Chris Sykes answered off of an assist by Rodney Williams.
A basket by Anterion Venson started a 21-0 run for the Tigers. Tallie Webber finally broke the drought a minute into the second quarter, but Nettleton went on a 10-0 run.
The second half saw a bit of life from the Bulldogs as Williams buried a quick three-pointer, and ML Fort and Jadorian Johnson scored back-to-back buckets to begin the fourth. Webber and Sykes cashed in on baskets in the quarter as well. Venson scored off of a steal, and Brady Williams capped off the night with a bucket.
Carruthers scored a game-high 15 points, while Venson added 13 points. Dilworth and Jamarion Ball both contributed 12 points.
For Aberdeen, Webber led the Bulldogs with six points.
“Jayden (Carruthers) is huge for us because he’s a big body, and we don’t have a lot of them," Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.