ABERDEEN – The Hatley Lady Tigers kept their playoff hopes alive last Tuesday after clinching a 3-1 victory over Aberdeen for their first division win of the season.
Hatley sealed its spot in the playoffs on Thursday with a 3-0 win against Aberdeen.
On Tuesday, the Lady Tigers gained a 2-0 lead after winning the first two sets by 25-13 and 25-20, but Aberdeen took the third set 25-20 to force a fourth set. Hatley closed things out in the fourth, winning 25-17.
“It feels good to get that first division win and, hopefully, we can carry this over into our next game,” Hatley coach Ashley O’Fallon said. “Aberdeen has improved a lot since we played them last year, and I can tell their coach has been working with them because they’ve shown a lot of improvement.”
The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 4-2 lead after a kill by Taliyah Cunningham and a block by Sereniti McMillian, but Abby Hannon quickly tied things up with a kill. Hatley gained a 10-5 lead after three aces from Kenlee Wilkinson.
Gabrielle Holliday and Cunningham cut the score down to a point for Aberdeen with a pair of kills, but Hannon extended Hatley’s lead to 16-10 with back-to-back aces. Anna Kate Crenshaw added to the Lady Tigers’ lead with a pair of aces, and Haylie Chism and Emma Wright sealed the set win with an ace and a kill.
Hatley gained an 8-3 lead to start the second after kills from Crenshaw, Wright, Wilkinson and Hannon. The Lady Bulldogs went on a 5-0 run to tie the score up at 8-8 after an ace by Trinity Harris.
Aberdeen took its first lead of the set at 15-14 after three straight aces from Karenea Hayes. A kill from Hannon and an ace by Chloe Mills helped the Lady Tigers gain some separation to go up 22-17 later in the set, and Wright finished things off with an ace.
The two teams traded blows in the third as there were a total of 11 ties in the set. The Lady Bulldogs eventually gained some separation to take a 19-15 lead with back-to-back kills from Cunningham.
Wilkinson chipped into the lead with a kill, setting the score at 19-17. Aberdeen sealed the set win after a kill by McMillian.
Back-to-back aces from Izzy Denton gave Hatley a 5-0 lead to start the fourth. Later in the set, aces from Hannon and Denton, plus a kill from Wilkinson, increased Hatley’s lead to 19-10.
Three straight aces from Mills pushed the Lady Tigers’ lead to 24-13, but Aberdeen went on a 4-0 run with kills from Harris and Destiny McClendon to cut into the lead and force Hatley to call a timeout. After the timeout, Mills sealed the victory for the Lady Tigers with a kill.
“I tried to play all of my players in Set 3, considering it’s the end of our division games, and I put our Set 1 group back in for the last set,” O’Fallon said. “They showed me who wanted to be out there, and they came through.”
Wilkinson tallied seven kills and four aces, while Hannon added nine kills and three aces. Wright contributed six kills, while Denton, Mills and Crenshaw each finished with four aces.
For Aberdeen, Cunningham finished with nine kills, while Hayes had a team-high four aces.
