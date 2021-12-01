HICKORY FLAT – The Nettleton basketball teams spent Thanksgiving week participating in the Hickory Flat Tournament, where they competed against teams like East Webster, Pine Grove and Baldwyn.
The Lady Tigers were up by as much as 12 points going into the fourth quarter, but a sluggish fourth quarter led to a 49-45 loss against East Webster last Monday. After falling into the loser’s bracket, they bounced back and grabbed a 48-39 win in their matchup against Baldwyn last Tuesday morning.
“We just didn’t work together in that last quarter on Monday,” Nettleton coach Brent Kuhl said. “No one wanted to handle the ball against the press, and then we missed layups and free throws late. We found a rhythm in the second and third quarter and played really well, but in the fourth, we just stopped playing with the same intensity.”
The two teams traded baskets midway through the first quarter. Nettleton took a 5-4 lead after baskets from Madison Miller, Aaliyah Harris and Sydnie Harris, but the Lady Wolverines went on a 6-0 run to take a five-point lead. Sydnie Harris closed the quarter out with a layup to put the score at 10-7.
The Lady Tigers gained a one-point lead to start the second quarter on buckets from Annalyn Housley and Sharman Mosely, but back-to-back three-pointers for East Webster pushed the score to 16-11.
With three minutes left in the second, Nettleton tied the game up at 18-18 on a three-pointer by Housley and took a two-point lead after a layup from Zion Seals. Aaliyah Harris drilled a three to give the Lady Tigers a 23-21 lead going into halftime.
Nettleton got off to a hot start coming out of the half, taking a 31-23 lead after back-to-back threes by Housley and a basket from Tamiya Martin. The Lady Tigers’ lead grew to double digits with 2:23 left in the third after buckets from Housley, Seals and Sydnie Harris. Scores by Miller and Mosely gave Nettleton a 42-30 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Lady Wolverines went on a 13-0 run to start the fourth, taking a 43-42 lead with five minutes left to go. Miller knocked down two free throws to help Nettleton regain its lead, but East Webster retaliated and took a 47-44 lead with 53 seconds left.
Martin got fouled with 28 seconds left, and she made a free throw to cut the lead down to two points, but a steal and basket by Da’Nasia Logan sealed the victory for the Lady Wolverines.
Housley finished with 15 points, while Miller added eight points on the afternoon.
“Annalyn (Housley) shot the ball really well, but I need her to be more aggressive and looking for her shot all the time,” Kuhl said. “Madison (Miller) did a good job of drive to the basket and getting to the free throw line.”
Against Baldwyn on Tuesday, Nettleton went into halftime up 17-15, and the Lady Tigers outscored the Lady Bearcats 18-6 in the third quarter to help capture the win. Miller led the Lady Tigers in scoring with 12 points, and Harris contributed 10 points.
(B) Pine Grove 75, Nettleton 47; Nettleton 66, East Webster 46
The Tigers had a hard time containing Pine Grove in their first tournament matchup, falling 75-47 last Monday.
“We played with a selfish mindset, and you can’t win very many games like that,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. “Pine Grove played as a team on both ends of the floor for four quarters, and we’re lucky that their lead wasn’t bigger.”
Pine Grove started the game with an early 8-0 run, but a layup from Jay Hawkins put an end to the run. A lay in by Hawkins and a pair of three-pointers from Jamarion Ball cut Pine Grove’s lead to 14-10 late in the first. The Panthers went into the second quarter up 17-10 after a pair of free throws by Jackson Hudson.
Pine Grove extended its lead to double digits on a fast break layup by Hayden Holcomb. The Tigers tried to cut into the lead with baskets from Zavian Dilworth and Anterion Venson, but the Panthers made a 9-0 run to push their lead to 32-16 with a minute left in the second. Hudson drained a three-pointer with 10 seconds left to give Pine Grove a 37-16 lead at halftime.
Baskets from Jacorien Moore, Venson, Ball, Hunter Kuhl and Hawkins gave the Tigers a bit of a scoring spark coming out of the half as they cut the lead down to 18 points, but the Panthers closed the quarter out on a 13-2 run to take a 58-29 lead heading into the final quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the Panthers extended their lead 33 points late in the quarter as they solidified their win.
Dilworth was the leading scorer for the Tigers with 10 points.
“We struggled to put the ball in the basket, but we can’t let offense dictate our defense,” Gardner said. “You can always play defense no matter what, and we didn’t do that this game.”
On Tuesday morning, the Tigers faced off against East Webster, where they were able to clinch a 66-46 win.
Venson led the Tigers in scoring with 22 points, while Dilworth tallied 15 points in the win.