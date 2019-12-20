The Hatley Lady Tigers rebounded from a tough loss against Smithville and hustled and scrapped their way to a 44-42 win on Friday night over their other county rival Hamilton.
“We didn’t have any hustle last night,” Hatley coach Ginger McAlester said. “Tonight, we hustled from the beginning to the end tonight. I think that was a big key in the win.”
The Lady Tigers went on an early 5-2 run, but the Lady Lions cut the lead to one thanks to a Tori Harrison basket. Tara Robertson took the lead back to three, before Jabria Randle cut the Lady Tiger lead to 7-6. The Lady Lions took the lead for the first time thanks to a Harrison make off a pass from Kam Johnson, and a free throw by Harrison made it a 9-7 lead for the visitors. Robertson’s shot at the end of the quarter tied the game at 9-9.
After a Johnson bucket to begin the second quarter, Kenlee Wilkinson tied the game with a bucket of her own. The game continued to be a back and forth affair, with the lead changing with every made shot. Alexia Ware’s two-straight baskets made it a 21-18 contest before Brooklyn Owen took advantage of a wide lane to cut that Lady Lion lead to one. Lexi Miller tied the game on a free throw, and an Owen putback put Hatley on top. Harrison’s last-second bucket took the teams into the half tied at 23-23.
The Lady Tigers came out strong to begin the second half, thanks to baskets by Robertson and a putback from Kenlee Wilkinson to take the lead to 27-23. Harrison got the Lady Lions’ first score of the half and tied the game with a basket. The Lady Lions went on a 4-0 run before Slade’s basket broke Hatley’s drought. A Sydney Elkin bucket tied the game at 31 to end the third quarter.
Robertson’s shot off the Hamilton turnover gave the Lady Tigers a 33-31 lead. A Ware free throw cut the lead to one, but Peyton Wilkinson’s hoop and harm gave the home team a four-point lead. The Lady Lions responded with a run of their own and tied the game at 36 with a shot from Harrison. Free throws by Kylie Springfield and Lowery Taylor gave the Lady Lions the lead back. Robertson’s steal led to a basket by Slade to tie the game at 38.
The lead swapped hands a few times more in the final minutes with Harrison’s basket giving the Lady Lions a 42-41 lead. Peyton Wilkinson’s free throw tied the game at 42, and late fouls by the Lady Lions helped the Lady Tigers seal the deal with Emma Rose Thompson scoring the vital points on back-to-back trips from the line.
Ware led all scorers with 11 points. Robertson and Peyton Wilkinson led the Lady Tigers with 10 points each.
(B) Hatley 56, Hamilton 31
The Hatley boys secured the sweep over the Lions in convincing fashion, never trailing during the contest.
The Tigers took control of the contest from the beginning, going on a 7-0 run before Collin Holman got the Lions on the board. Markhel Hunt, Colbe Miller and Parker Easter kept the Tigers’ foot on the floor, making shots to take the lead to 13-2. Drenon Benson finally broke the Lion drought with a buzzer-beating basket to end the first quarter.
Josh West went to the line to get the first point of the second quarter. Baskets by Zack Crawford and B.J. Jones capped a 5-0 Lion run before a foul sent Hunt to the line, where he made both shots to stop the Hatley drought. Luke Moffett and Hunt took the Tiger lead to 19-12 before Holman scored five-straight points to cut the Tiger lead to 19-17 at halftime.
The second half began the same as the first, with the Tigers taking a two-point lead to 16 as the Lions went ice cold on offense. Brody Bickerstaff had the highlight of the run, taking a drive to the rim and getting the basket.
That Hatley run continued into the fourth quarter, with Moffett cleaning up a Hunt miss for a 36-17 lead. The Lions finally got their first points of the half with a Crawford basket, before Moffett’s three-pointer took the lead to 40-19. After a Benson make off the steal, Hunt came alive again, capping off his four-point spurt by taking it to the rim off a steal.
“We depend on Markhel a lot,” Hatley coach Scott Booth said. “He pretty much runs the show and when he’s having a good night penetrating and dishing, we normally have a pretty good night.”
Benson and Howard scored for a 4-0 run by the Lions, but the Tigers shut the door for good with a 6-0 run, capped off by a Miller basket off the save by Nick Washington. Tyques Lindsey’s three from past NBA range cut it to a 52-39 contest. Keller Wren and Easter’s late trips to the line were successful, hitting all four shots. Crawford put in the last field goal for Hamilton to make it 56-31.
Hunt led all scorers with 18 points, with teammate Keller Wren scoring 10 points. Benson had eight points, and Holman had seven points to lead the Lions.