Both Nettleton teams bounced back from losses to open the Lee County Tournament on Friday with wins in the two consolation games on Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Tigers won a barnburner with Shannon, 48-47, behind a big game from Madison Miller, who scored 21 points and had the game-winner on a layup with 15 seconds left.
Nettleton led 12-10 at the end of the first on Miller’s 10 points in the quarter.
The Lady Tigers opened up a double digit lead at 33-23 at the half as Miller had five more points and Miah Hall found her groove with seven points in the second. Tamiya Martin hit a three and added another bucket in the quarter as Zion Seals and Sharman Mosely also scored in the second.
Nettleton kept a double-digit lead at 44-32 at the end of the third before Shannon made its fourth-quarter comeback. Sydnie Harris hit a three in the third, while Miller and Martin had four points each.
Shannon outscored Nettleton 15-6 in the fourth, but Miller’s game winner pulled out the late victory.
Hall was also in double figures for Nettleton with 11 points.
The Tigers also rebounded on Saturday, dominating Mooreville in a 72-40 win.
Mooreville kept it close in the first quarter with Nettleton leading 21-13 after Anterion Venson’s three at the buzzer. Jamorion Ball also hit a pair of threes, while Keandre Johnson added another one.
Nettleton started the second on a 19-0 run, leading to a commanding 46-17 lead at the half. Jacorien Moore had eight points and Ball seven in the big second quarter.
Zavian Dilworth and Johnson each hit threes in the third to keep the momentum going, and Moore and Johnson did as well in the fourth.
Ball finished with 17 points, followed by 15 each from Johnson and Moore. Dilworth was also in double figures with 11 points.
On Friday, both teams lost to Saltillo, the Lady Tigers 43-16 and the Tigers 53-43. Moore led Nettleton with 10 points in the boys’ loss.