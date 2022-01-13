SHANNON – With the chance to win their first Lee County tournament in three years, Nettleton coach Brent Kuhl saw his three seniors step up.
Annalyn Housley, Tamiya Martin and Madison Miller all came away with clutch plays as the Lady Tigers downed Mooreville 44-31 to claim the Lee County tournament championship for the first time since 2019.
“I told them that if we play defense, we’re going to be in every game and win most of them,” Kuhl said. “All three of our seniors made some really big plays, and I knew before the game that those three would have to step up and be leaders. We talked about it before the game, and they did step up and made plays.”
In a low-scoring first quarter, Miller put in a layup for the first points of the game, but Mooreville stormed back to go up 5-2. Martin took a steal to the hoop, then Aaliyah Harris’ layup put Nettleton back on top. Miller hit a three-pointer to close out the first up 9-5.
Martin and Miller’s 10-0 run helped Nettleton gain control up 20-8. Martin finished off the run with a three-point play, grabbing the rebound on a missed layup. Housley hit a three and then closed out the second quarter with a pair from the line to make it 27-13 at the half.
The Lady Troopers made it interesting, holding Nettleton scoreless for the first five-plus minutes of the third and going on an 8-0 run of their own to cut it to 27-21. Martin ended the run with her basket with 2:33 left in the quarter, and Miller added the next three points to get it back to a double-digit lead before a Mooreville three made it 32-24 going into the fourth.
Zion Seals scored on a putback for the first points of the final quarter, and her free throws and Martin’s layup pushed the lead to 38-27.
Martin dished the ball off to Sydnie Harris for an easy bucket, and Miller hit the front end of a pair of free throws twice. Harris iced the win with a late layup.
Miller paced Nettleton with 14 points with Martin right behind her with 13. The Lady Tigers battled foul trouble with four players having four fouls.
“Getting through the foul trouble was difficult, but we have enough players that we were able to battle through and weather the storm,” Kuhl said. “I thought Madison set the tone of the game, and Tamiya and Annalyn were right there with her.”
The Lady Tigers won their first round game, 48-37 against Shannon, with Housley leading with 13 points and Miller adding 11 points.
Boys consolation: Nettleton 84, Mooreville 47
Nettleton overcame a first-round loss in the tournament and a slow start against Mooreville to take an 84-47 blowout win in the consolation game.
“We did a better job sharing the basketball tonight. Instead of turning it into a one-on-one game, we played a five-on-five game, and everyone played off everyone else’s strengths,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. “When we do that, we’re pretty good. Last night, we tried to drive it and didn’t kick it when we should have, and we were out of sync. I’m sure Shannon’s quickness had a lot to do with that.”
The Tigers found their groove late in the first quarter, going on an 8-0 run led by Zavian Dilworth and Anterion Venson to take a 13-11 lead. Jamarion Ball hit a three-pointer and made an easy bucket to stretch the lead to 22-13 before a pair of Mooreville free throws ended the first.
Venson scored first to open the second, then Jaylon Betts sank a three to put the Tigers up by double digits at 29-19. Venson snagged a steal and took it the length of the court, then added a three of his own to make it 36-21. Jacorien Moore, Dilworth and Ball helped Nettleton stay on the gas to end the first half with a 45-31 advantage.
“Zay has been unbelievable for the last month, and he’s been able to do a good job getting to the bucket because Anterion does a good job handling the basketball,” Gardner said. “We’re feeding off each other, and that’s what we have to do. We have guys who are really good role players and just have to stay in their roles. Some think of being a role player as being a negative, but everyone has a role to play and has to be ready to step up.”
Dilworth continued his pace from his strong first half with a couple of early buckets in the third, and a quick 8-0 run by him, Venson and Moore pushed the lead to 20 at 55-35. Betts and Ball hit back-to-back three-pointers to make it 64-39 late before another Mooreville layup closed out the third quarter.
Venson dished the ball off to Moore for a layup to start the fourth, and another Betts three made it 73-41 before Gardner emptied his bench.
Daniel Smiechewicz, Trey Smith, Hunter Kuhl and Jay Love all finished off the win with scores off the bench.
Dilworth’s 20 points led the five starters, followed by Venson with 15. Moore added 12 points, while Ball and Betts were in double figures with 11 and 10 points respectively.
The Tigers dropped their first round game in the tournament on Friday night, 70-53 to host Shannon, to fall to the consolation game.