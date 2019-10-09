The Hatley Lady Tigers saw their season come to a close but picked up two big wins in the final week.
Last Tuesday, Hatley topped county rival Smithville with a sixth-inning rally for a 9-5 victory, then they topped Houston in Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs before falling in Games 2 and 3.
Against Smithville, they took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third inning.
Chloe Wilbanks and Cheyenne Bowen picked up back-to-back hits, and Bowen scored on an error. Sydney Elkin came through with an RBI single for the lead.
Smithville rallied to go up 3-2 on a two-run homer by Harley Hatley, but the Lady Tigers answered in the fourth for a 5-3 advantage.
Emilee Slade and Emma Rose Thompson started the rally off with back-to-back hits, and Kenlee Wilkinson singled to drive in the tying run. Wilbanks and Bowen had back-to-back RBI grounders to make it 5-3.
Smithville tied the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the fifth, but Hatley’s rally scored three in the top of the sixth.
The Lady Tigers loaded the bases with hits by Elkin and Harley Gaston and an error off the bat of Lauren Mitchell. Bre Harmon singled to drive in a pair and give Hatley the lead, then Slade and Thompson added RBI hits for insurance runs.
Against Houston in Game 1, Sydney Elkin and Peyton Wilkinson each had RBI hits as the Lady Tigers won 9-6.
They fell in Games 2 and 3 with 13-5 and 8-2 losses to end their season.