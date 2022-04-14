NETTLETON - The Nettleton Lady Tigers stunned Hatley and handed them their third loss of the season after seventh-grader Kennice Finnie had the walkoff hit to give Nettleton an 8-7 win on Thursday.
“We came in with a winning mindset, and the girls showed that they were ready to play from the beginning,” Nettleton coach Makenzie Sullivan said. “Zion (Seals) got us started with that big home run, and she kept it going with a double, then Zyah (Gunter) came in and scored a few runs for us. As a team, I thought we played really well, but we had a few mishaps in the field that cost us some runs, so we’ve got to clean that up.”
Seals scored the first run of the game with a solo home run, giving Nettleton a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first.
Hatley responded in the top of the third to tie the game after Emma Rose Thompson got a base hit, while Marleigh Cockrell reached second on an error to plate Thompson. Chloe Wilbanks gave Hatley a 2-1 lead with an RBI single to bring home courtesy runner Emma Wright.
Hatley extended its lead to 3-1 in the fourth after Zoey Horne singled to third, and Bre Harmon reached second on an error to plate a run.
Seals and Gunter gave Nettleton a boost in the bottom of the fourth as Seals hit a double, and Gunter brought her home with an RBI double to left field. Tamera Martin tied the game up at 3-3 on a sacrifice fly.
Hatley broke the tie in the top of the fifth after Wilbanks drew a walk, and Brooklyn Mohler brought her home with an RBI single to right field.
Nettleton answered and took a two-run lead in the fifth after Harlow and Seals got on base with a single and an intentional walk. Gunter brought both runners home with an RBI double, and she came home on an error to give the Lady Tigers a 6-4 lead.
Hatley stormed back in the top of the seventh to take a one-run lead after loading the bases. Cockrell reached first on an error, while Wilbanks and Mohler picked up base hits.
Horne tied the game with an RBI double to bring home courtesy runner Wright and Wilbanks, while Peyton Wilkinson got an RBI on a groundout to second base, bringing home Mohler and giving Hatley a 7-6 lead.
A double from Seals and an RBI on a groundout by Martin tied the game at 7-7 in the bottom of the seventh. In the top of the eighth, Gunter made a double play to prevent Hatley from taking the lead.
Chloe Humble was placed on second to begin the bottom of the eighth, and she was able to advance to third on a passed ball. Finnie came away with the walkoff hit to bring Humble home and clinch the win for Nettleton.
“Kennice (Finnie) came in for us at pitcher in that third inning, and she did a great job pitching,” Sullivan said. “For her to only be a seventh grader, she stepped up big for us in this game on offense and defense.”
Monday: Nettleton 16, Aberdeen 0
The Nettleton Lady Tigers showed no flaws at the plate as eight players had one or more hit in the 16-0 blowout win over Aberdeen last Monday.
“We hit really well, and we let the ball get deep in the zone and drove the ball,” Nettleton coach Makenzie Sullivan said. “Our defense also played very well too. We made the plays when we had to, and we got the big hits when we needed them.”
Anna Claire Harris kicked things off for the Lady Tigers in the top of the first with a single to center field, and Zion Seals brought her home to give Nettleton a 1-0 lead with an RBI single. Seals made her way to second and third on stolen bases, and Zyah Gunter got an RBI single to score her and increase Nettleton’s lead.
Chloe Humble got on base after being hit by a pitch, while Tamera Martin got her first RBI of the day on a single to center field. The Lady Tigers took a 5-0 lead after Savannah Harlow hit a two-run RBI single to center as Humble and Martin came home.
Jatori Johnson picked up a base hit for the Lady Bulldogs in the bottom of the first, but a double play and a groundout quickly took Aberdeen’s offense off the field.
In the top of the second, Nettleton took an 8-0 lead after Nealy Williams, Seals and Gunter loaded the bases on walks, and Martin hit an RBI double to left field to bring all three runners in. Alexis White came in for Martin as courtesy runner, and KB Capps brought her home with an RBI single to third to add to the Lady Tigers’ lead.
Emma Hester got the Lady Bulldogs’ offense off the field quickly with three straight strikeouts in the bottom of the third.
“Emma did a fantastic job coming out and pitching for us,” Sullivan said. “She threw strikes, and all of her pitches were working, so I was really proud of her.”
In the top of the fourth, the Lady Tigers’ hot bats continued as they added on to their already big lead. Capps and Harlow got on base with a walk and a single, and Harris hit a groundball towards third, allowing Capps to score a run to extend Nettleton’s lead to 10-0.
The Lady Tigers loaded the bases after Williams got hit by a pitch, and Seals hit a three-run triple to center field. After Gunter drew a walk, Humble also hit a triple to push the lead to 15-0 after Seals and Gunter came home.
Martin brought Humble home with a triple of her own to center field, giving Nettleton a 16-0 lead.
“All season, those girls (Seals, Gunter and Martin) have come up in big situations, and they usually get things done,” Sullivan said. “Tamera (Martin) had that big hit at the end, and I was excited to see the adjustments that the other girls made at the plate. Hopefully, we can carry this over to our other division games.”
Mikea Rowe picked up the second hit for the Lady Bulldogs in the bottom of the fourth, but Nettleton put the game to rest with a strikeout.