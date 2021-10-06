OKOLONA – After an opening drive score, the Smithville Seminoles’ offense went stagnant on Friday night in Okolona. The defense and Tyler Lann’s legs and right foot came through as his third-quarter field goal was the difference in a 10-8 victory over division rival Okolona.
“It was amazing,” Lann said of his game-winning field goal. “It helped the team out, put us up and got us another win.”
The Chieftains got the ball to begin the game, and a first play swarm led by Bo Harlow set the tone early and eventually forced a punt. The punt was blocked but a flag gave the Chieftains a slight break. The second punt was successful and rolled dead.
The first offensive possession for the Noles saw rushes by Tyler Lann, Dylan Christian and Fabian Sproulls to move them to the 10-yard line. Back-to-back runs by Lann went nowhere, but his first pass of the night found its mark as Jordan Neese took it in for the score. Lann’s extra point was good as the Noles got a 7-0 lead.
Chandler Woodham and Clay Tacker got the second defensive series going with a first-down tackle. Ryan Christian added a thump of his own, but the Chieftains moved the chains. The defense got it together again, and after a Landon Bair hit in the backfield, back-to-back incompletions forced a punt.
The punter dropped the snap and took off, but it went nowhere and gave the Seminoles good field position at the Okolona 35-yard line.
The Noles’ offense went nowhere and were forced to punt. Lann took a low snap on the punt and boomed a beauty that pinned the Chieftains at their own three-yard line.
The second quarter began with a bang as Conner Dabbs picked off the pass and set the Noles up at their own 27-yard line. Again, the offense was stuck in gear, and after a fourth and one was erased by a penalty, Lann boomed a 56-yard yard punt that rolled dead at the Okolona 27-yard line.
Ryan Christian got a first-down stop behind the line, and after a short run, Dylan Christian made th tackle on third down. That made it a fourth and inches situation, but the Chieftains were denied thanks to a stop from Cayden Reeder.
Sproulls and Dylan Christian kept it moving on the ground, but a Lann carry on fourth down was just a bit short after the measurement. That gave the Chieftains the ball back, but the defense forced the three and out.
The Noles responded with a three and out of their own and gave the ball back with 2:18 left in the half. A touchdown saving tackle by Ryan Christian wasn’t enough as the Chieftains marched down the field and scored with 26 seconds left in the half, adding the two-point conversion to make it 8-7.
After the second half kickoff, the Smithville offense went back to the run game with Chandler Woodham and Dylan Christian eating up yards, but the drive stalled and led to another Lann punt, which rolled dead and pinned the Chieftains at their own one-yard line. The defense, led by Ayden Gideon, forced another three and out.
On the next possession, the Noles rode Lann’s running as he ran four straight times to move the ball down to the two-yard line. A fumble on third down halted the momentum, but a flag halved the distance to the goal line.
The field goal unit came out, and Lann’s kick sailed right down the middle to give the Seminoles a 10-8 lead with 1:56 left in the quarter.
“We have a few guys on offense, but Tyler being the quarterback and handling the ball every down is our cog,” Smithville coach Chad Collums said.
The defense rode the momentum with a tackle by Gideon and Sproulls and a near pick by Barker O’Brian. Dylan Christian’s tackle saved a touchdown, and Dayton Hipps’ sack forced a punt.
The offense used the running of Dylan Christian and Lann to get into Okolona territory, but that drive eventually stalled out.
A team up tackle by Gideon, O’Brian and Ryan Christian got the next possession off to a good start.A fter allowing a first down, the defense stiffened up to force a decision from the Chieftains. After a timeout, the Smithville defense was facing a crucial fourth down at the Okolona 45-yard line. Ayden and Drew Gideon teamed up and snuffed the drive out to turn the ball over on downs, and a few clock sapping runs were capped off by Lann’s kneel down.
The Seminoles continue Division 1-1A play this Friday as they face a monumental test at home against the defending division and North Half champion Biggersville.