FULTON – Despite fighting to force an extra period in a back-and-forth game, the Nettleton Tigers fell just short of cashing in on a trip to Jackson after suffering a narrow 82-80 overtime loss to Byhalia on Friday.
“I thought that we left it all on the floor,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. “At times, we played great basketball, and I thought that we were on the verge of putting them away, but Byhalia would make a couple of good plays. To their credit, they kept hanging around and when they got ahead of us, we could never get our heads above the water.”
Byhalia jumped out to a 10-4 lead midway through the first, but Zavian Dilworth knocked down back-to-back three-pointers to tie things up. Jamarion Ball followed by hammering in a dunk to give the Tigers a two-point lead.
Nettleton went into the second quarter up 19-15 after going on a 7-2 run led by Dilworth and Ball to end the first. The Indians cut the score down to two to begin the second, but an 8-0 run with baskets from Trey Smith, Jayden Carruthers, Ball and Dilworth increased Nettleton’s lead to 29-19 with 3:57 remaining.
The two teams traded baskets down the stretch of the second, resulting in Byhalia cutting the score to 34-30 with 44 seconds left. A pair of free throws by Carruthers and a basket from Dilworth put the Tigers up 38-31 at halftime.
Anterion Venson and Dilworth kept the Tigers rolling with baskets to help maintain their lead, but a 6-0 run by Byhalia cut the score to 46-44 and forced Nettleton to call a timeout. After the timeout, Nick Owens dropped in a layup, plus to foul, to give the Tigers a five-point lead.
The Indians answered back with a pair of baskets and a three-point play to tie the game up at 51-51 going into the fourth. Byhalia gained its first lead since early in the game at the start of the fourth, but the Tigers answered back with a 9-2 run led by Venson to give Nettleton a 60-55 lead.
The Indians stormed back late with a 9-0 run to take a four-point lead with 1:25 remaining in the game. With 17 seconds left, Dilworth put in a quick basket to make it a two-point game as Nettleton called a timeout.
Byhalia pushed the score up to 67-64 after the timeout, but Venson was fouled from the three-point line with six seconds left. He cashed in on two of the three free throws, and the Tigers immediately sent the Indians to the line.
After the pair of free throws put the score at 69-66, Nettleton pushed the ball down the floor, and Ball found Hunter Kuhl in the corner with a clean look at a three-pointer. Kuhl cashed in on the tray at the buzzer to tie the game and force overtime.
“We’ve made plays like this all year,” Gardner said. “Even though we haven’t been behind a lot all year, we’ve had to fight to get leads every game. I was proud of them because they fought, but unfortunately, we came up a couple of seconds short.”
A 9-2 run for Byhalia gave them a 78-71 lead late in the extra period, but DJ Birks answered with a three-pointer to make it a four-point game with 28 seconds left. After a made free throw from the Indians, Kuhl fired by knocking down a three-pointer, putting the score at 79-77.
Byhalia went 3 for 4 from the free-throw line in the final 15 seconds to put the game away.
“You hate to finish the season off short, but only four teams are going down to Jackson, and unfortunately, we’re not one of them,” Gardner said.
Dilworth finished with a game-high 28 points, while Venson added 14 points and Carruthers followed with 13 points. Ball also contributed 10 points for the Tigers.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.