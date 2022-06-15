BOONEVILLE – Eight softball players took their last high school swings on Thursday night, competing in the Northeast Mississippi Softball Coaches’ Association all-star game at Northeast Mississippi Community College.
Hatley’s Bre Harmon and Emma Rose Thompson, Hamilton’s Faith Imel, Nettleton’s Tamiya Martin and Smithville’s Orlandria Smith were on Team Bogue, which won the 1A/2A/3A all-star game 5-1. Amory’s Macie Williams and Smithville’s Chloe Summerford were a part of Team Thornton.
Smith gave Team Bogue an early lead in the top of the first when she singled, stole second and came home on a sacrifice fly by East Union’s Jorja Roberson.
Myrtle’s Kinsley Gordon smashed a solo homer for a 2-0 lead, and a pair of Monroe County players helped account for the third run.
Harmon smashed a double to left, and Imel drove her in on an RBI infield single.
Martin, an ICC signee, was on base with a pair of walks.
“It was a real fun experience being on the field with a group of girls that I have played my whole career with before going ot college,” Martin said. “I enjoyed getting to know my future rivals.”
Summerford pitched the final two innings for Team Thornton, allowing a run in her first inning but throwing a scoreless seventh, which included pitching to Smith, her former Smithville teammate.
“I felt like my pitching wasn’t on as much, which was a little odd because I’ve been doing well in that aspect from school ball on to summer ball, but I eventually started picking it back up,” Summerford said. “Playing against Orlandria was bittersweet. We’ve been playing ball together between softball and basketball all the way back to Upward when we were little, and I wish I could have had one more game with her on the same team. Playing against each other as well as pitching to her brought some smiles and laughs that I was glad to have one more time. I’m going to miss her, and I know she’s going to succeed in whatever her future holds.”
Smith agreed that batting against her longtime teammate was a new experience.
“It was fun playing and meeting new players from the area. It was kind of frustrating when it came to not hitting like I used to since I haven’t played in a few weeks, but that’s always expected,” Smith said. “Even though it was probably my last game, it was the most fun I had in a while. Playing against Chloe was something new but a great time. As soon as I stepped up against her, it wasn’t all serious or nerves, and we smiled and laughed and had a great time going against each other. We both know our style of play so that was difficult. I know her pitches, and she knows exactly where not to pitch me and my weak spots.”
Williams, who is committed to ICC for soccer, said she enjoyed playing in her last softball game, seeing time at second, short and third.
“It was great getting to suit up one last time to play softball,” Williams said. “I enjoyed playing with different people and making new friends. I had a lot of fun.”
Imel, who played in the middle infield as well, said she is still hoping to potentially continue her softball career.
“I was really excited to get back out there. It has been hard not being able to play with my teammates at Hamilton ever again,” Imel said. “Hamilton was such a special place and made me the person I am today, and I am very thankful for Coach (Bryan) Loague and Coach (Curry) Freeman. I have talked with my coaches and family about trying out for ICC to see if I want to continue my career, but I am so thankful for this sport and I don’t know what I would do without it.”
Harmon, a Northeast signee, was able to get her first hit on her future college field.
“It was great being able to play on the Northeast field for the first time while representing Hatley for the last time,” Harmon said. “I’m extremely excited about playing at Northeast. It hit me hard knowing that today would be the last time I would be playing with (Emma) Rose. It’s going to be tough not having her by my side next year, but I’m excited to see what she will do at ICC.”
Thompson echoed Harmon that she was glad to have one last game with her teammate.
“I enjoyed getting to play as a Hatley Lady Tiger one last time alongside one of my best friends and lifelong teammates, Bre Harmon,” Thompson said. “It was a fun experience to be able to play with girls I would normally have to play against. I want to thank all the coaches who nominated me and believed I deserved a spot on this team. I enjoyed getting to play in this game, and it was an amazing experience.”
In post game awards, Gordon was named the Offensive MVP for Team Bogue, while West Union’s Emma Callicut was the Defensive MVP. For Team Thornton, Kossuth’s Katie Meeks was the Offensive MVP and East Union’s Liz Massey won the Defensive MVP.