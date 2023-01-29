Nothing beats a week full of close basketball games mixed in with watching Amory soccer compete in the Class I playoffs.
Starting with Tuesday’s game against Hatley vs. Nettleton’s girls, this game was everything I expected from these two talented division rivals. Neither team gained much separation in this high-stakes battle with the biggest lead of the game being six points, but Hatley found a way to get the win, which tied them for the second seed in the division with Nettleton.
The boys’ game was equally as exciting as Hatley nearly came back from down 18 points to make the game interesting late. Nettleton finished the game out however by knocking down its free throws, going 11-13 from the line in the fourth quarter.
Thursday’s game between the Smithville Seminoles and Hickory Flat was a high-paced thriller that was easily one of the best games of the week. The Rebels thought that they had Smithville on the ropes after gaining some momentum in the third quarter.
Despite being down by nine early in the fourth, the Noles stuck with it and made multiple clutch plays to come back and take the lead. I was on the edge of my seat after the Rebels cut the lead down to one and got the ball back, but a missed layup clinched the win for Smithville.
After thinking the week couldn’t get any wilder, Friday’s game between Amory and Aberdeen’s girls proved me wrong. This was not one of the cleanest games by any means as it was full of turnovers, but it was still pretty entertaining.
Despite turning the ball over heavily throughout the night, the Lady Panthers found a way to come back and force overtime in a back-and-forth game. Overtime was like a clean slate for the Lady Panthers as they put all their mistakes behind them and shined in the extra period to get the win.
Friday also was Amory’s girls’ soccer team’s third-round match against St. Andrews, so I was pulling double duty trying to keep up with that game while staying engaged with the overtime thriller in front of me.
I was pleased to see that the Lady Panthers managed to get their revenge against St. Andrew and advance to North half for the second year in a row. The Panthers’ soccer team put the cherry on top of the week by winning their third-round game against TCPS to advance to North half once again.
With Nation Signing Day, North half soccer and the conclusion of regular season basketball headlining this week, another grand week of sports actions across Monroe County can be expected.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.