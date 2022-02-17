All last week, I found myself camped out at Noxubee County High School with a pillow and blanket ready to see what this year’s Division 4-3A tournament had in store for me. Now, did it live up to my expectations? The confusing answer is yes and no, and I will tell you why.
I went into last week expecting to see a good amount of competitive games but to my surprise, this tournament was filled with a number of games that ended 15-plus point, blowout wins and only a handful of games that were actually close.
On Tuesday’s matchups, I saw Aberdeen and Hatley go at it in a win-or-go-home battle. With so much at stake, I was sure that these would be fun games to watch.
The girls’ game set the tone for what I thought might have been more good things to come on the night as one big shot by Olivia Randle eliminated Hatley from the playoffs. The Aberdeen boys seemed to not flinch or break a sweat in their game, winning by 16 to knock out Hatley from playoff contention.
On Thursday, I traveled back to Macon to watch the four semifinal games. The game that I was most excited to watch was Amory vs. Nettleton because they were currently 1-1 on the season, and every game they have played has been extremely close.
What I ended up witnessing on this day was more blowout wins as Nettleton’s girls took down Aberdeen by 21, Amory’s boys knocked off Nettleton by 16 and Aberdeen’s boys fell to Noxubee by 14.
Probably the best game of the night was Amory’s girls vs. Noxubee as the Lady Panthers nearly pulled off a comeback win in the fourth quarter after falling by 10.
On Friday, the action was amplified, and the stakes were even greater as the Lady Tigers and the Panthers competed against Noxubee’s teams for the championship trophy. These games were sure to be hard-fought games as they were in the regular season.
Neither of these games disappointed as Nettleton rallied back in the fourth, but fell just short in a two-point loss. Amory also fell in its matchup to Noxubee, but they did not go down easily.
Now that the division tournaments are over, it is playoff time, and we will have eight teams representing our county and competing for a title. This year’s playoffs will definitely be a sight to see.
In the first round of the Division 1A playoffs on Monday, we will have Hamilton's girls facing off against Hickory Flat. Yes, after a winless season last year, the Lady Lions are back in the playoffs and looking to make some noise.
The Lady Noles will also play on Monday against Biggersvilles.
On the girl's side in Division 3A, the Lady Panthers will play Ruleville, while Nettleton faces Winona at home in the first round. The Lady Bulldogs will also hit the road to match up against Yazoo County on Monday.
In boy's 3A, Nettleton faces Ruleville in the first round on Tuesday, while Amory will be at home against Amanda Elzy. The Bulldogs also hit the road to play Winona on Tuesday.